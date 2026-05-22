Jeremy Hecht Accuses DJ Akademiks of Getting Paid by Trump’s Social Media Giant

Music critic Jeremy Hecht alleged that DJ Akademiks was financially involved in the ownership of Truth Social, a social media site owned by US President Donald Trump, reviving the controversy in light of the release of Drake's new album, "ICEMAN."

HotNewHipHop reported that Rapper Drake recently launched his new album, "ICEMAN," which not only brought a lot of attention but also because of the controversial use of the album cover art and songs by the White House in Trump's MAGA campaign. Critics have called out the White House for this move, noting the lack of response from Drake himself.

Hecht questioned Drake's silence on Twitter about the White House's actions, which DJ Akademiks dismissed. Akademiks tweeted that rappers do not need to denounce free promo from the White House, calling such demands woke and unnecessary.

Shut yo bitch ass up… talking bout a rapper need to “denounce” free promo from the f*cking White House. I’m so glad niggas like u is outta here. Ain’t no denouncing f*ck nigga .. take dat woke shit back to the f*cking dot era! It’s iceman szn 🧊 🧊 🧊 https://t.co/yTadvQPfD5 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 19, 2026

In response, Hecht posted a video on Instagram criticizing Akademiks and alleging that he has been capping for his daddy — a reference to Trump — for years.

He pointed out how Drake criticized ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on the track "Ran To Atlanta," highlighting the agency's controversial reputation regarding immigrant and marginalized communities.

Hecht also noted other artists who have openly denounced the use of their work by the U.S. government for political purposes. He ended his statement by addressing personal controversies around Akademiks and sarcastically congratulated him on receiving an OVO chain after meeting Drake's label head.

Recently, Yahoo! Entertainment said that Drake's album "ICEMAN" is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with an estimated 480,000–520,000 first-week units, potentially giving him a record-breaking 15th No. 1 album for a rapper, surpassing Jay-Z.

The report also notes strong performance from his surprise companion releases, Maid of Honour and Habibti, which are expected to chart high as well.

Separately, reactions to Drake's three-album drop have flooded social media, with celebrities like Steph Curry, Usain Bolt, Lil Dicky, and others praising the project, while some critics questioned the quality and strategy of releasing multiple albums at once.