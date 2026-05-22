Britney Spears’ DUI Report Reveals Medications Taken Before Traffic Stop

A new police report has revealed that Britney Spears admitted to taking several prescription medications before she was arrested for driving under the influence earlier this year.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Spears was stopped on March 4 after officers saw her driving erratically and swerving between lanes.

The report states that she told police she had taken 200mg of Lamictal, a mood stabilizer, along with 40mg of the antidepressant Prozac and 2.5mg of Adderall, a medication commonly used to treat ADHD.

During the traffic stop, an officer also reported finding a bottle labeled "Adderall" inside Spears' purse that was not prescribed to her. Authorities noted additional signs of possible impairment at the scene, including an empty wine glass found in the vehicle's cup holder.

When questioned about alcohol use, Spears reportedly said she had one mimosa earlier in the day, around 2 p.m. She also told officers that she last ate ice cream at about 3 p.m., according to the report.

How about that, Britney Spears tried and failed taking a sobriety test and was cuffed by cops during her DUI bust, in new video obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/w1cyiveeZT — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) May 21, 2026

Police Describe Britney Spears' Mood Swings

The document further describes Spears' behavior during the encounter as inconsistent. Officers said her mood shifted quickly from calm to agitated, and at times she acted unusually energetic. One officer even noted that she briefly spoke with a British accent while interacting with law enforcement.

Police also observed physical signs that raised concern. Spears allegedly had red, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an unsteady walk. Officers said they detected the smell of alcohol coming from her breath and person, which added to their concerns about impairment.

The situation escalated after authorities reported that Spears was driving in a way that nearly caused collisions with multiple vehicles before she was pulled over.

A 911 caller had previously described the car as swerving "in and out of lanes" and braking erratically, prompting the traffic stop, Yahoo reported. Spears was handcuffed around 9:28 p.m. and later charged with driving under the influence.

Following the incident, Spears briefly entered a rehabilitation program in April for substance-related concerns but left less than a month later. At the time, according to sources, she was "healthy and happy" and focused on moving forward.