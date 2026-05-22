The article about Snoop Dogg filing a motion to be removed from the Drakeo the Ruler wrongful death lawsuit has been getting nearly 2,000 views today — but almost nobody is staying to read it. That is because the story, as reported, assumes you already know who Drakeo the Ruler was, what happened at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival, and why Snoop is named in a wrongful death suit at all. Most readers do not. Here is the full context.

Who Was Drakeo the Ruler?

Drakeo the Ruler was the stage name of Darrell Caldwell, a 28-year-old Los Angeles rapper who had become one of the most critically celebrated voices in West Coast hip-hop. His style — cold, precise, built on a slang vocabulary he largely invented himself — earned him comparisons to some of rap's most technically gifted practitioners. The New York Times called him "one of rap's most inventive voices." He had spent years fighting criminal charges that his supporters widely believed were motivated by law enforcement's hostility to rap culture, and had only recently been released from custody when he was killed.

What Happened at Once Upon a Time in LA

On December 18, 2021, Drakeo performed at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival at Banc of California Stadium. Shortly after his set, he was attacked backstage — stabbed multiple times in an altercation involving a large group of people. He died from his injuries early the following morning. He was 28.

The festival was headlined by Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube, among others. The attack happened in a backstage area. Within days of Drakeo's death, questions about security, backstage access, and organizational responsibility began circulating.

Why Is Snoop Named in the Lawsuit?

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed by Drakeo's family, names multiple defendants including the festival organizers, the venue, and Snoop Dogg. The case against Snoop centers on the allegation that members of his entourage were involved in or present during the attack, and that he bears some responsibility for the conduct of people traveling with him.

Snoop has consistently denied any involvement. His legal team has now filed a motion to be removed from the suit entirely, arguing that the claims against him lack the evidentiary basis required to sustain them.

Where the Case Stands

The motion to dismiss is a standard legal maneuver and does not mean the case is over. A judge will review whether the claims against Snoop are sufficiently supported to proceed. If the motion is granted, Snoop exits the case. If denied, he remains a defendant.

The broader lawsuit — against the festival organizers and venue — continues regardless of the outcome of Snoop's motion. Drakeo's family is seeking damages for what they describe as a preventable death that resulted from inadequate security and negligent event management.

Why It Matters

Drakeo the Ruler is one of the most significant losses in hip-hop in recent years — an artist whose catalog, though not commercially massive during his lifetime, has only grown in critical stature since his death. His case is also part of a broader conversation in the rap world about the treatment of West Coast artists by the criminal justice system and the responsibilities of festival organizers when violence occurs backstage.

The next hearing date in the case has not been publicly confirmed.

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