Lizzo Defends Herself Against Online Accusations Involving Taylor Swift

Lizzo is pushing back hard against online accusations linking her to negative comments about Taylor Swift, saying the rumors are completely false and based on misunderstanding.

The situation started on May 22, when an X user posted a message referencing Taylor Swift's latest album The Life of a Showgirl and Lizzo's 2025 mixtape.

According to ENews, the post also included a clip from Lizzo's "STFU" music video, which quickly sparked online debate. Lizzo, 38, reshared the post and asked for clarity, writing, "Can someone explain what this means?"

Things escalated when another user replied that it meant she had been "talking s--t" about Swift. Lizzo immediately rejected the claim.

"Are you well?" she responded. "First of all I have never talked s--t about Taylor Swift— also while we on the subject I've never talked s--t about any artist. Just because I mention an artist by name does not mean I'm talking s--t— grow tf up pls."

Her response made it clear she believes the online narrative is based on assumptions rather than facts. Lizzo emphasized that mentioning another artist does not equal criticism and said she has never targeted any musician in that way.

Lizzo Addresses Rumor She "Talked S--t" About Taylor Swift https://t.co/SAacAyH3XN — E! News (@enews) May 24, 2026

Read more: Lizzo Ends Legal Battle Over Unreleased Track Linked to Sydney Sweeney Controversy

Lizzo Shows Support for Taylor Swift

Despite the online tension, Lizzo has actually shown public support for Swift in recent months.

While promoting her new track "BITCH" on Genius Verified, she explained how she approached her music creatively and credited inspiration from past artists, Yahoo reported.

During the conversation, she also made a playful reference to Swift's well-known branding style.

"You know how it's like, 'Taylor's Version?'" Lizzo said, comparing it to her own approach, calling her track "Bitch (Lizzo's Version)." She also used the moment to highlight songwriter Meredith Brooks, saying she wanted full credit to be understood and respected.

Lizzo's connection to Swift goes back further than recent interviews. In past appearances, she has drawn comparisons between their songwriting styles, noting that both artists often write about personal experiences, relationships, and emotional growth.

In a 2022 interview, she even jokingly called herself "Black Taylor Swift," while pointing out similarities in how they turn real-life experiences into music.