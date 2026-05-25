Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Sweet Courtside Kiss at NBA Playoff Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce once again drew attention courtside, this time sharing a sweet kiss during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 23 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The couple, both 36, were seen enjoying the high-energy matchup as the Knicks secured a 121–108 win over the Cavaliers, ENews reported.

Cameras captured a tender moment when Swift leaned in toward Kelce and placed a hand on his arm before the pair shared a quick kiss, drawing smiles from nearby fans.

Swift kept her courtside look simple yet stylish, wearing blue jeans, a black tank top with subtle sparkle detailing, and matching heels. She added a black jacket for warmth inside the arena. Kelce showed support for his home-state team by wearing a Cavaliers-themed outfit, including denim jeans, a matching short-sleeved button-down, and a burgundy Cavs T-shirt topped with a coordinating cap.

First time I hear the boyfriend’s name before Taylor that just got called “his fiancée”. Lol🫣



You mean that’s Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce.

You can do better sport journalist. pic.twitter.com/V29sWg5AZN — 𓊍 Aurora ❯❯❯❯ ⸆⸉💚🧡❤️❤️‍🔥 (@zaynmyoxygenx1D) May 24, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Keep PDA

The outing added another public moment to the couple's increasingly visible offseason schedule.

In recent weeks, Swift and Kelce have been spotted on multiple date nights, including dinners in New York City and private events, often showing relaxed affection in public. Their relationship has also been marked by frequent support for each other's worlds.

According to US Magazine, Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has long expressed pride in his Ohio roots and Cavaliers fandom, something he has discussed with his brother Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast.

Swift has often been seen supporting Kelce at NFL games, while Kelce has joined her during music industry and entertainment appearances.

The couple's latest courtside appearance comes months after their engagement announcement in August 2025, when Swift joked on social media that "your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

While no wedding date has been publicly confirmed, Swift has previously said their relationship changed how she views long-term plans, describing it as something she never fully imagined until meeting Kelce.