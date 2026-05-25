Linda Perry Claims She Was Cut From Producing Green Day Album After Fan Backlash

Linda Perry says she was unexpectedly cut from producing Green Day's planned follow-up to their landmark 2004 album American Idiot, claiming the decision came after online backlash from fans.

In a recent interview with NME, the 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and hit songwriter said she had originally been invited to work with the band and even cleared months of her schedule for the project.

Perry, who has written and produced major hits for artists like Christina Aguilera, P!nk, and Gwen Stefani, said she believed the collaboration could have produced something special.

"I had a full calendar and cancelled six months of work to do it," Perry said, explaining that she met with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and spent hours discussing the project. She described the early conversations as creative and promising, suggesting the band had been looking for fresh direction after the success of "American Idiot."

Linda Perry hits out at Green Day for dropping her from producing ‘American Idiot’ follow-up “all because Billie Joe’s a little pussy and got all this backlash" https://t.co/8jkMRL4dlm — NME (@NME) May 24, 2026

Linda Perry Says She Lost Green Day Album Job

However, Perry claims things changed quickly after word of her involvement spread publicly. According to her, actor and musician Courtney Love mentioned the potential collaboration in an interview, which triggered backlash from Green Day fans.

Perry said some fans objected to her pop background and work with artists like P!nk and Christina Aguilera.

"Suddenly they started getting backlash from their fans, upset they were 'bringing in Linda Perry who produced Pink and Christina Aguilera'," she said. Perry alleged that after the reaction, communication from Green Day stopped completely.

"And then those guys just stopped calling me. I would reach out to figure out what was going on. Nobody called," she said. She added that she lost months of scheduled work because of the situation, Stereogum reported.

The songwriter expressed frustration over how things were handled, saying she would have preferred direct communication instead of silence.

"Just call me and say, 'Hey, we're going to go a different way,'" she said. "Not returning my calls was such a [bad move], and I lost a lot of respect."

Perry also suggested that gender and genre bias may have played a role in the outcome, arguing that her background in pop music may have influenced how she was perceived in the rock world.

At the time, Green Day's team denied that Perry was officially set to produce the album. The band later worked with producer Butch Vig on 2009's "21st Century Breakdown," which followed "American Idiot" and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.