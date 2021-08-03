In current times, with the rise in the spread of the virus, there had been days when people in the UK thought all was gloomy and dark. However, with time, the grim cloud does pass over. The same happened for the residents of the UK.

With this one, we come bearing good news for all those lovers of music, partying, or just outdoors in general. Here is a list of the top 5 music festivals in the UK that you should keep an eye out for. These festivals are the right mixture of fun, excitement, outdoorsy vibes, and good music.

We have outlined the top 5 music festivals in the UK, so you know you can mark your calendar and get your outfits ready! Make sure to get the tickets earlier, or you might end up with nothing.

1. The Estate Festival

First up, we have The Estate Festival from 3rd June to the 27th June. The Estate Festival is the perfect place to be for all you people who have been locked in your houses for way too long.

Here's a little about the festival if you happen to be new here. The Estate Festival is pretty unique as it was just recently launched. With a luxury boutique vibe to it, this festival goes on for as long as four weekends, so make sure you have a place to stay if you are visiting.

The Estate Festival is planned so that the standard procedures of COVID are all taken into consideration.

With proper social distancing and a table for a group of six, guests can also avail complete table services. Besides music, there is also a luxury spa, beautiful restaurants, and some top-rated DJs such as Joel Corry and more.

2. YAM Carnival

The next on our list is the YAM carnival taking place in Clapham Common, London. The best part about this festival is that it takes place right at the end of August, meaning there's tons of beautiful weather to enjoy. Starting on 28th August, this festival has a lot to offer to its visitors.

It doesn't matter whether you are in London for business, college or pleasure, this is one festival you do not want to miss out on.

During this festival, the African diaspora is celebrated, which includes different elements. From different delusion cuisines to music from all over the world and Latin American cuisine, you are bound to have the time of your life here.

The tickets cost £66.95 and can move up if you wish to get more out of it. When we say everyone's going to be here, we mean it. From Pa Salieu to Princess Nokia, Kehlani, and Ms. Banks, tons of people and many more that you don't want to miss out on.

3. Field Day

The music festival that London can't get enough of is Field Day. The festival's lineup includes famous artists like George Fitzgerald, Madonna, Bicep, Ross from Friends, DJ Seinfeld, Floorplan, and many more people.

Many promoters and clubs carry out one of the most loved music festivals in London, Field Day. As a result, we get a beautiful and mixed music scene with tons of exciting live performances, showcase house by DJ sets, and the chance to explore different genres.

From hip-hop to techno, there is a lot here that's going to get your blood rushing. The Field Day will be taking place in Victoria Park in London on 29th August.

4. Mint Festival

When we talk about music festivals in the UK, we can't possibly proceed without including the famous Mint Festival. Held every September, this is another beloved music festival for the residents of the UK.

Taking place in the northern city of the famous Leeds, at the Mint Festival, every year there is a fantastic lineup waiting for the attendees.

The lineup features tons of well-known artists, including Maya Jane Coles, Dax J, Patrick Topping, Amelie Lens, Magnetic, Eats Everything, DXNBY, and Ricardo Villalobos.

Unfortunately, last year because of the rise in the COVID-19 rates, the festival had to be put off for a year, but it seems to be coming back even stronger this year. Get ready to experience a high standard of music, and be prepared to blow your socks off.

With a top-tier, unparalleled lineup, there will also be tons of good food and an all-day party followed by afterparties and a lot more.

5. Brixton Disco Festival

Are you on the lookout for a disco festival that comes with a fantastic setting and great music? We suggest you get yourself ready for the famous Brixton Disco Festival.

As the name indicates, taking place in Brixton on 8th and 9th October, the Brixton Disco Festival has just a tight amount of disco to get your blood flowing. There were two famous sold-out editions of this festival in '18 and '19, and they seem to be back for more.

There will be live screenings, live music, and tons of great food and drinks for you to enjoy. With the Windrush Square and POW Brixton Rooftop & Club nearby, the fun never ends.

With the pandemic going away, it is time to get back on the saddle. These top 5 UK music festivals are ones you wouldn't want to miss out on.

