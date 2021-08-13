Great gift giving means different things to different people. Whilst celebrities can be extremely generous, few reach the heights of Kylie Jenner and rap mogul Kanye West for whom money has been no object. Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics has gifted a Ferrari and for his part, West gave his wife Kim Kardashian a unique, hand-painted Hermès Birkin bag and donated USD1 million to her favourite charity to mark her birthday.

Not all gifts need to be expensive because it truly is the thought that counts. When looking for 5th anniversary gift ideas many refer to themes that are used to represent the date, being wood and silver. This could be a wooden jewellery box or a tree to plant in the garden or your best photograph together in the past year that you can put in a silver frame to make a gift that is not only unique but personalised to your loved one.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

Tom Kaulitz the Tokio Hotel guitarist set gifted his wife, Heidi Klum, a piece of the Berlin Wall for her 47th birthday in June 2020. Kaulitz was born in East Berlin and Klum was born in Bergisch Gladbach, in western Germany, though she has been in the US longer than her place of birth. The piece had to be lifted into place in their garden via a crane. Kaulitz was born four weeks before the wall was torn down in 1989 which enabled him to experience freedom and joy and creativity and art and hope. The piece of the wall is covered in colourful graffiti artwork by French artist Thierry Noir on both sides.

Offset and Cardi B

The "Clout" rapper Offset loves to shower his wife, Grammy winner Cardi B, with extravagant gifts. For her 27th birthday in October 2019, he gifted the Titanic diamond in a heart-shaped ring to her. Six months later, on Mother's Day, he presented her with two Hermès handbags and more than 20 boxes of luxury rose arrangements in shades of purple, gold and red. In return, Offset received a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for his 29th birthday in December 2020 after a gathering with friends to celebrate the day that included a cake covered with jewellery and USD100 bills.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

While West and wife Kim Kardashian are headed for divorce after six years of marriage, the couple shared many special occasions with exorbitantly expensive gifts. Over the years of their relationship, the gifts have included several pieces of Cartier jewellery, Hermès bags and much more. For Kim's 39th birthday in 2019, Kanye donated USD1 million to her favourite prison reform charities. Her 40th birthday gift was a hologram of her late father. Even on Valentine's Day, West would be extravagant, gifting 1,000 red roses in 2014 and 2,000 in 2015.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is a notoriously generous gift giver to her friends and family and could buy herself anything she wants. Yet, rapper Travis Scott gave Kylie a vintage Rolls-Royce for her 21st birthday in 2018 and a custom-made diamond-encrusted chain pendant that included the Kylie Cosmetics lips logo was her birthday gift the following year. In return, Jenner bought Scott a new silver Lamborghini, estimated to have cost USD280,000 for his 28th birthday. Despite news of a split in 2019, the couple are together and said to be expecting their second child.

Carey Hart and Pink

Married to Pink for 15 years, Carey Hart is a former motocross competitor who knows his wife well enough to know that diamonds are not something that makes her heart sing. After the birth of their second child in May 2017, his gift to her was a motorcycle. Carey is a huge supporter of his wife, regularly nominated though not always a winner for a Grammy Award. Each time Pink does not win, Carey makes her a tinfoil Grammy. This makes up for the fact that he is not a great gift-giver, letting Pink inadvertently choose her own Valentine's Day gift when she pointed out a nice ring in a jewellery store and he said he would get it for her.

David and Victoria Beckham

Married for more than 20 years, Victoria and David Beckham have created some incredible gift exchanges. Whilst David has gifted 14 engagement rings to Victoria, the biggest non-jewellery gift was his 2008 gift of the Napa Valley vineyard soon after the family moved to California from the UK so that David could play with LA Galaxy. It was said to have cost David more than 10 million dollars to purchase.

