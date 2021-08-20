The Pros and Cons of Using Surround Sound Systems at Home OR The Good and Bad of Using Surround Sound Systems at Home

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all types of businesses. It has forced restaurants, theaters, malls, offices, and so on, all over the world to shut down or operate remotely. As a result, almost all of us are at home. The days of watching the FIFA World Cup in your favorite restaurant, carefree with friends, or taking your kids for a movie night seem like a distant dream. Therefore, in the current scenario, home entertainment has become the need of the hour.

If staying at home, entertaining your family, and maintaining a proper work-life balance are your top priorities now, you must get a good surround sound system. Whether you're planning a movie night at home with your kids or inviting friends for a socially distanced party, you need a solid surround sound arrangement for an immersive movie-watching or music-listening experience. Nevertheless, before you get a surround sound system, it's important to know the advantages and disadvantages of getting one. We're here to help. Read further to know more.

Why You Should Use a Surround Sound System at Home

Here are three benefits of getting a surround sound system for your home:

1. You Will Not Miss the Theater-Like Immersive Experience

With surround sound systems, you can enjoy movies the way you do in a movie theater. Depending on whether you're planning to buy a 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound system, you may have speakers in different corners to create an immersive experience. In simpler words, you can literally feel King Kong walking across your room. Surround sound systems are great for all types of movies and games.

2. You Can Customize Your Sound Requirements

With a surround sound system, you can adjust the sound per your requirements. All surround sound systems on the market allow you to customize the bass, treble, and tonal quality according to your preferences. The beauty of a surround sound system is that you are the master of the sound design.

Room size, speaker placement, room decor, and furniture placement are some factors that can affect surround sound. Therefore, you can have infinite experiences as you keep changing these factors according to your requirements.

3. You Can Enjoy a More Realistic Experience

Well, a big screen is not enough to enjoy concerts, sporting events, and the latest movies. You also need a robust surround sound system to provide you with an authentic experience. The "surround sound" makes you feel like you're right there, in the front row. Surround sound brings virtual experiences to life. You can hear each instrument, each beat, each dialog, and each movement distinctly.

In simpler words, a surround sound system delivers sound based on exactly where it is coming from - from your right, from your left, from behind you, and so on.

Why You Should Think Before Using a Surround Sound System at Home

Here are two main disadvantages of using a surround sound system at home:

1. Installation Can Be Cumbersome

Depending on the size and type of surround sound system you are buying, the installation method can be cumbersome, especially if it is a wired system. Not only this but the integrations can also be complicated. There are various things you need to consider when installing a surround sound system; most of them are technical.

Even though almost all surround sound systems come with detailed instruction manuals, the actual installation is not easy. Connecting different components of the surround sound system can be a daunting task. Therefore, it's best to hire professionals to install surround sound systems the right way.

2. Incorrect Position of the Speakers Can Impact the Sound Quality

Since installing a surround sound system is not a cakewalk, incorrectly placed speakers can affect the sound quality and immersiveness. The most common incorrect arrangement is when all the speakers are placed in a single horizontal or vertical row.

The main concept of surround sound is to create an immersive environment where you don't just see visuals but also feel them. It's all about creating realistic experiences. Therefore, you must know how to set up surround sound if you prefer DIY installation.

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.