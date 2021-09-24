Since the onset of the pandemic, live shows and parties have taken a back seat. This is definitely a pain for party animals and music lovers to deal with, but we have an alternative, thanks to social media. Social media platforms have been the prime source of entertainment for people during pandemic-related lockdowns and are continuing to be so. This has been the best medium for artists to connect with their fans on a personal level. Rising music artist, composer, and instrumentalist Jia Ruan is no exception here. After the roaring success of his debut instrumental track "Vibrations," Jia has never missed an opportunity to entertain his fans. His virtual live show in August 2021 is the most recent addition to the list.

Jia is a 25-year-old music artist who created a wave on social media with his debut release, "Vibrations." The instrumental track has been setting new trends in the music industry since its release in January 2021. The way Jia has used a unique mix of sounds to convey different emotions to the listener has garnered a lot of positive attention from music enthusiasts across the world. The instrumental track has received more than 8 million views on YouTube and over 5 million hits on Spotify so far.

The crazy popularity that "Vibrations" brought Jia gave him the much-needed boost to pursue his passion further. Since then, the artist has been using social media to connect with his fans and followers. Whether through music tutorials or Facebook Live, Jia has always managed to live up to the expectations of his audience. His recent virtual live show was based on repeated requests from fans and followers across the world.

The show was a live DJ performance, staying true to his legacy to present pure music with no lyrics to define his talent. Jia was center stage with a bass guitar, and a group of musicians accompanied him in the background. The pure DJ mix was brought to life with the help of vibrant disco lights on a dark background. Jia's bass guitar was complemented by saxophones, turntables, a DJ mixer, and drums. He managed to fire up the show with his signature blend of unconventional sounds that had electrifying energy yet the harmony of music.

The 1-hour show oozed rhythm and energy simultaneously to make his fans go crazy. It reached millions of views within the first 30 minutes of the live stream. To date, the show has received more than 4 million hits on YouTube, earning positive feedback from the audience and other music artists on the platform. Jia and his team have successfully created the DJ feel for the audience while watching the show live from the comfort of their homes.

Even weeks after the virtual live show, it is still one of the most trending events on Facebook. This is a commendable achievement for Jia, who staged the show simply to respond to the outpouring of requests from his fans. Without any prior promotion on social media, the explosive response has been quite unexpected yet exciting for the music composer. He is now all set to surprise his fans with another project sometime soon.

