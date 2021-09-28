Justin Bieber, one of the biggest names in entertainment, was discovered on YouTube. Many talented musicians have been discovered on social media--like Shawn Mendes and Cody Simpson--giving Indie artists hope that they, too, can get discovered on social media.

Social networks have made self-promotion for independent artists easy. But the thing is, there are so many platforms you might not know where to start. If you want to get potential fans hooked but don't have time or money to waste, apply our tips for launching a music career via social media:

1. Start with YouTube

YouTube is all about music, so it makes sense to focus on this platform first. The social media site is loved by music fans, and its search features make it easy to find new audiences for your music. Create a YouTube channel to capture the ever-widening base of music lovers. Use the right keywords and you'll get promoted in "Related Videos'' to fans of music in your genre. You may start generating more traffic from other music channels than organic searches.

2. Create a Facebook Fan Page

While Facebook is not as popular as it once was with the under-35 demographic, it's still a favourite with music fans. Many people visit the platform to connect with their favorite artists. Create a fan page for yourself and use graphics and images to make it look good.

You can also go a step further and set up your gigs as Facebook events. Create ads to zero in on your target audience. Some people will never know about you if you don't show up on their timeline. Customize your ads and narrow your audience by location, age, gender, or even income.

Ads cost money, if you don't have it, you can borrow money from your family or refinance title loan. The great thing is that Facebook ads convert, so you'll get your money's worth.

3. Get on SoundCloud

SoundCloud is one of the biggest audio file-sharing platforms. Created "by musicians, for musicians," you can use it to your advantage and stand out. The platform makes it easy for musicians to interact with their audiences in a more personal way. You can increase engagement by sharing your music publicly, sharing your works-in-progress privately, and giving away free tracks (everyone loves a freebie!)

You can also collaborate with other artists to get more exposure. When people like and repost your songs, the notifications will show up on their newsfeed and get seen by their followers. If your song gets reposted many times, it will gain a lot of exposure.

4. Create an Email List from Social Media

Email marketing works because it gives you a chance to share free stuff, and people love free stuff. Before they hand you their hard-earned money, they want a sample of your music. It's been a tough year for everyone. Give incentives to get people to sign up for your mailing list. While some people ignore ads, most scan their inbox daily.

Use these tips to market yourself on social media, you never know who's watching. You just might be the next big thing.

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.