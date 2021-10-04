Thousands of famous failures have been chronicled throughout history and even today. People have been and continue to suffer from depressive phases and disheartening emotions of failure and struggle. As painful as it is, failure is a necessary part of life; it is what shapes your road to achievement. It will improve your life; you may not notice it right away, but it will help you to experience, understand, and have new epiphanies about life, your talent, and the people in your life. In this article, we will focus on the success and failure of Usman Ashraf, growing talent in the musical field.

Usman is a living example of that if you keep pushing, one day...at the proper time...your moment arrives, and you become grateful for all of the challenges that brought you to this point. He wanted to become a great musician since he was six and learned music on his guitar, a birthday present from his aunt. As he grew up, his passion for becoming a musician also grew more assertive. He was highly involved in music, no matter what. Music was his ultimate companion, whether in happiness or sadness. He started practicing more and more and transforming his emotions into creating beautiful pieces of music.

But life isn't all rainbows and sunshine. Usman had to get into medical school to get a degree to earn handsomely in the future. Time revealed that it wasn't one of the best decisions he made. He was not happy in medical school and absolutely lost his heart. His inner calling was to immerse himself truly in the music. This was when he decided to take the bold step and quit medical school to chase his dream.

Today, Usman's work is loved by the audience, and they can relate to the emotions he conveys through his music. He received several offers from famous labels and fantastic feedback from his audience. On the other hand, he also faced rejection multiple times and was subjected to hate speech, but no matter what, he remained attached to his music and practiced his heart out. For Usman, the key to success is to never give up on your dreams.

