Gone are the days when we had to wait for CDs and MP3 disks to listen to top international chartbuster songs. The Internet era has revolutionized the entire picture for music buffs.

Music fanatics from different parts of the world can now listen to international music with just a few button clicks. The top music websites also offer real-time streaming services for free or by paying a nominal fee.

With the smashing popularity of streaming services today, let us take a look at the top music streaming platforms in 2021.

Spotify

If you are a music lover, you must have heard of this famous international music streaming service- Spotify. They are the pioneers of this field and are known for providing the best services. They update their playlist every week, and hence you will get all the new hits here. They are also slowly incorporating some non-music content on their platform, i.e., podcasts.

Spotify comes with an easy-to-use interface and an extensive music catalog. They are also known for their device compatibility. It also provides a robust free version.

The service is excellent for people who want an all-around experience. It is exclusively for people who love to customize and share playlists.

Apple Music

It is a close competitor of Spotify, with a digital locker to store your very own playlist. You can either upload your music for free with a subscription or with the pre-decided iTunes fee in your region. If you are a heavy Apple device user, then this is the best service choice for you. The service has a curated playlist handcrafted by top musicians. But it lacks the sharing option, which you will get in Spotify.

It is the best streaming service if you have added albums and songs to iTunes and want to listen to it. Of course, you should be an ardent apple user for using this.

Tidal

Tidal offers a wide selection of music that goes beyond the urban focus. Even though it is priced a little higher than other services, it would provide you with the best audio quality. It has a wide range of music tracks that get upgraded frequently. If you are an audiophile or an urban music fan, this is the best music streaming service for you. Apart from the high-fidelity music streams, tidal will also give you many video content like concert live streams.

Amazon Music Unlimited

It comes as a part of the Amazon Prime services. It has an expanded catalog of music to which you can also subscribe for an additional monthly fee if you are not a Prime member. It is one of the cheapest options available, and lyrics automatically pop up on the screen. So if you are someone looking for a decent music streaming service at a reasonable price, then Amazon Music Unlimited is your best option.

YouTube Music

This can be described as a successor of the popular Google Play Music. If you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you will get YouTube Music for free. It has an impressive catalog and also consists of a locker system to save your playlist. The platform also allows you to upload new tracks to your music locker. It comes with a clean interface and offers well-curated radio stations. These stations play your favorite genre of music endlessly and are updated quite often.

Pandora Premium

It is one of the most popular streaming radio services in the US. It comes with two subscription plans that you can choose according to your preference. It offers more flexible results than its competitors, and slowly it is gaining a lot of subscribers, even though it has a restricted catalog size. It has successfully gained a lot of audience due to its free version.

Qobuz

It is a recently launched music streaming platform that comes with a clean interface. It offers a monthly and an annual plan; you can choose anyone according to your preferences. Even though it does not have as extensive a playlist as Spotify or Apple Music, it is attractive to many music lovers. The app has a clean interface and is very fun to use. You can listen to 24-bit music without a specialized decoder. It is indeed one of the most affordable high-resolution music streaming services from where you can buy or download albums.

