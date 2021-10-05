Like most teenage boys growing up in Los Angeles, We Knew Nothing (known to his friends as Backer) wanted to be in a band from a young age. It started with garage band practice with friends in the hardcore scene, but evolved into something much more. His current sound is less hardcore, more emo rap / pop-punk, but his creative process still involves making music with his friends. We Knew Nothing's latest projects nod back to pop punk's golden age, with references to cult classic film "10 Things I Hate About You," tracks that take inspiration from Blink 182, New Found Glory, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, Sleeping With Sirens, Soasin and themes that stand the test of time-like heartbreak, depression, drugs, and money. We Knew Nothing hopes you'll watch this space for more experimental alternative music.

Speaking on his new song, "between the buried and me," he shares: "an ex-girlfriend inspired this song someone I'm tired of writing music about but can't seem to stop." Stream the new single below.

https://open.spotify.com/album/3uWmcSa1E2Li2gpn7lIBxg?highlight=spotify:track:3dPqyUTJJSiW2XLJ73E3hw

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.