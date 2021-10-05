Sven Andrew is a musician based in Nuremberg, Germany, focusing on electrifying synth-pop, rock, and electronic dance music. He's not afraid to express his love for music and what it's done to give meaning to his life. Sven's music perfectly depicts the kind of personality he has, which other musicians aim to execute.

Sven is known for the socio-political themes of his records that raise questions about relevant matters in society like injustice and humanity. By delivering these messages through his music, he has successfully created a unique path for his young career as a musician. The European music and pop entertainment market is one with stiff competition, but Sven maneuvered through it well using his talent and passion.

Leaping over genres, Sven is one of the few artists to have fused smashing electronic pop, which is very popular today, with indie rock. Also, he uses a non-conformist and intuitive approach to making his own music, as heard in his series of smash hits in recent years. As an independent artist, Sven sees all of his songs as a chance to innovate and create a strong impact by simply expressing himself.

A versatile musician, Sven takes care of all aspects of producing his music, including writing the songs and producing music videos for each of them. He also does the marketing of all his releases and booking gigs for multiple events. Sven's hard work paid off as one of his songs, called "I'm Not Alright," was nominated for a Berlin Music Video Award in 2019.

Sven has a total of 500,000 total views of YouTube, and that number is expected to go up with releases currently in the works. Some of his most notable releases are songs called "Hope," "Black and White," and "One World." Sven went all the way to New York City to film the music video for his song called "It Can Be Done." This song, according to Sven, is about overcoming one's shadows and getting ahead in life.

Like most artists, Sven was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which he considers the biggest challenge in his young career. Before COVID, he said that things were already hard for emerging artists like him, and the lockdown and quarantine measures just made it even tougher. Nevertheless, he wrote songs, released videos online, and connected with his fans through social media.

For Sven, success can only be achieved if someone relies on nobody but themselves in finding the direction to achieving specific goals. He's had his own share of empty promises and bad experiences from people around him. This made him realize that only he can get himself to where he wants to be. After the pandemic, Sven hopes to go back on tour, and he promises to give up everything else to make it happen.

Sven's fans can know the latest about him through his pages on Instagram and Facebook, as well as his own website. His music is also available over at Spotify, which has thousands of monthly listeners. Sven plans to make more music for his fans and supporters and be a voice for what he helps advocate.

