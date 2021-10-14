We asked a Spanish musician why Spanish music is always associated with the guitar. Here's what he had to say.

For those of you who don't know who he is, David Revuelta has a sizeable monthly following on Spotify and has managed to achieve that lucky blue tick, which says that he is verified. We are all in it for the blue tick. Social media influencer and Spain's next most significant thing, David, has a few opinions on why people always assume he's a guitarist.

It's All About That Spanish Guitar

So many people associate Spanish music with the guitar because of the appropriately named Spanish Guitar. The Spanish guitar, of course, is another name for a classical guitar. This is because there were two Spanish instruments which were like the modern guitar. These were later adapted in the 15th and 16th centuries to ultimately become the 18th-century Baroque guitar. These two instruments were known as the Vilhuela and the Gittern. The Vilhuela was a 15th-century instrument, while the Gittern dated back to the 13th century. The modern classical guitar was eventually developed in the 19th century. It also came from Spain.

As a successful Spotify artist, David Revuelta needs to know the history of the musical instruments he sometimes uses to produce his tunes. But, of course, much of music-making nowadays happens with the power of a computer. So, theoretically, you could be better at digitizing sample sounds than physically playing an instrument.

This is slowly but steadily altering the way we operate within the music industry. You no longer need to spend your whole life studying an instrument to become a songwriter. There's nothing wrong with this. Well, we can always appreciate the artisanship of playing an instrument. It takes skills to learn and do it by yourself. We can also appreciate that. Creating music through digital means opens up the world of music to people who would never have otherwise had the chance. Not everyone is privileged enough to be in the position to have learned an instrument from childhood. Instruments can be expensive.

The Future of Music

The future of the Spanish music scene certainly stands to include some classical guitar, but that is unlikely to be where the evolution goes. Instead, the future of music depends on the future of technology. The two are becoming inextricably linked. This is the same across all platforms, genres, and even different industries. We no longer live in a world where the artist is a slave to the studio or where you have to be signed before you make money. So, theoretically, to think that in another couple of 100 years, we could be sitting here talking about a different type of guitar that So, theoretically from the ones we used today. We hope they are still listening to David Revuelta tunes when it happens.

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.