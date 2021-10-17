Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil had fans worried after being taken to the hospital following a horrific accident on stage while performing in a Tennessee festival.

Following this, the band gave an update about their frontman's situation.

"Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in '22!!" They wrote on Twitter, along with Neil's backstage photo.

Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night. Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ‘22!! 🖤🤘 pic.twitter.com/gvM9N7sLkc — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) October 17, 2021

According to Loudwire, the singer performed at this year's Monsters on the Mountain Festival held in Pigeon Force, Tennessee.

While singing the song "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)," Neil took a misstep and tumbled four feet into the floor cement. The show was not cut off as remaining members- Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee- carried on to perform for the rest of the evening.

After the accident, Danna Strum took to stage to announce that there was "bad news." "I'm gonna tell the truth, the truth is Vince Neil broke ribs when he fell. He can't breath, and he's gonna get dealt with medically," he said. (watch the full video below)

Breaking News from Metal Sludge!



Vince Neil has fallen at tonight’s Monsters on the Mountain festival and is being taken to a local area hospital now. pic.twitter.com/ahERWH34jr — metalsludge (@MetalSludge) October 16, 2021

The guitarist added, "that sucks for us and him, he was so excited to be here, he lives in Tennessee."

Rock radio personality Eddie Trunk also took to Twitter to share what happened, "Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He's at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!"

Before the accident, Neil was due to perform with "Mötley Crüe" on their Stadium tour, which was already postponed twice.

In August, he retook the stage after a performance in May, where he walked off the stage after his voice gave out.

Neil performed several songs at the time; however, during the 14th song, he gave up while singing the track "Girls, Girls, Girls." He later apologized to the crowd saying, "I'm sorry, you guys. It's been a long time playin'. My f***** voice is we love you and we hope to see you next time, man. Thank you" (via the outlet mentioned above)

