One of the most common things people say the world over is "follow your passion." Some people discover what theirs is when they are young, and yet for others, it sneaks up on them later in life. DJ and Producer LUSSO is a good example of those in the second category.

DJ LUSSO is a resident of New York City who spent years enjoying the Manhattan nightclub scene. Over the years, he developed a deep love for the sound and started thinking of taking a step into the industry himself. Born Michael Vitarelli, he took that leap and began making music as LUSSO four years ago.

Today, LUSSO has perfected the balancing act. He is business person Mike Vitarelli during the day and music producer LUSSO during the night. He has grown steadily since starting and has made huge strides in the industry. In fact, he has gained recognition from many of his released tracks.

His In The Rough EP, a production on Tommie Sunshine's Brooklyn Fire Records, reached number 1 on Beatport's Top 100 Tech House Releases. It was number 13 overall. "Trippin'," released on Tommie Sunshine's Brooklyn Fire Records, was number 7 on the Label's Top 10 Tracks on Beatport. It garnered 250K+ Spotify streams and was playlisted on Editorial Playlists Operator and Cratediggers.

Another one of his productions, "Rude Boy" on Tough Love's Get Twisted Records, reached number 25 on the Beatport Genre Chart. It also got lots of support from major DJs like Calvin Harris, Mark Knight, Bob Sinclair, Kryder, SIDEPIECE, and others. The track was number 7 on the Label's Top-10 tracks on Beatport.

So far, LUSSO's music has attracted 1M+ streams on Spotify, which is a testament to his prowess as a producer. While it's extremely hard to get recognized in the EDM scene when one is a relative newcomer, he is proof that doing quality work pays. He took his time coming up with a perfect, high-quality sound and then focused on being consistent and perfecting his delivery.

Those were just baby steps, however, and the journey didn't stop there. LUSSO then spent hours in the studio and spent even more emailing people about his music. Once he started getting recognition, the next step was growing his resume of club-focused releases that finally brought him where he is today.

Consistency is one of the things LUSSO attributes to his success. To anyone with dreams of making it big in whatever industry, his advice is simple, "Put out dope content consistently." That will mean ignoring the naysayers and putting more effort into self-improvement.

Social media marketing is the other thing. In the age we are in, social media is one of the best ways of networking. Great content alone is not a guarantee that you will have an organic breakthrough. He adds that often, who you know is more powerful than how well you DJ.

That is the advice he is following in his own career. At the moment, he is focused on perfecting his craft and is spending time in the studio to ensure he continues getting club gigs in NYC. He also hopes his remixes will get wider support from some of the world's biggest DJs one day. His next goal is to hit 200K+ monthlies on Spotify and book consistent top club gigs.

