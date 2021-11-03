Maintaining an image of yourself, your brand, or your work through your own marketing can be challenging. When asked about such situations, most people say that they would rather delegate these tasks to either a marketing firm or someone else. Singer Sawyer Wildgen however, has managed to turn this situation around by not only producing music but also promoting it himself in an extremely successful fashion.

From the start, Sawyer knew the current marketing landscape was incredibly different from any before. The number of people making and releasing music is rising by the day, and the industry is saturated. This means that your work needs to be truly outstanding to shine; but, that's not enough. Along with amazing work, you also need to tap into relevant promotion methods to find success.

Sawyer realized that getting into social media trends was the way he wanted to go. He started by engaging with the hype already present on social media platforms like TikTok. Through this method, he was able to grow his social media following exponentially. Starting with nothing, Sawyer had over 230,000 followers on TikTok and over 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify in just one month. Furthermore, a dance trend he introduced managed to go viral, with more than 300,000 dance videos made from it.

The next step for Sawyer was to guide his following towards his music. He used strategic thinking to create a music video that combined his original songs with a social media trend. He used the viral social media dog, @pudgywoke, as a background sample in his song, which was a massive success.

"I think the biggest challenge was learning how to just break through the noise," says Sawyer, commenting on the high saturation of music artists in the industry. "Even if your music is good, people need a hook to actually start listening to it."

Finding success and creating workarounds was something Sawyer focused on closely. He noted that, on average, artists only receive $2-3 per one million streams on Spotify-just pennies for the extensive work done. He resorted to cryptocurrency to compensate for this lack of reimbursement.

Now, Sawyer wants other artists to broaden their horizons, stating, "Art doesn't end at the edge of the canvas." Sawyer says he's finally at a place where he doesn't have to be "the product" or only view his music as a way to generate money. Sawyer's mindset is one that many can learn from: as you accumulate success, remember to be aware of your values and hold them close.

