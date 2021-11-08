American hip-hop and RnB artist and producer Lil Rich was born Enoch Richard Harris III in Harlem, New York City, on the 28th of July 1994. As a musician, he has worked with some of the most notable artists in the entertainment industry, including Doja Cat, YG, and BIA. His ability to collaborate with other big names in the music world has truly put him on the map.

Lil Rich's family moved to Lowell, Massachusetts during the early 2000s, where his personality was molded, and his passion for music developed. He taught himself how to engineer and mix beats in the basement of his father's house. At the age of 14, Lil Rich was already well-versed in programs like Cool Edit Pro and FL Studio. He began making friends and connections with local acts like the Cousin Stizz from Boston.

Aside from being a talented musician, Lil Rich was a skilled basketball player while in high school. When he graduated high school, he took the risk of attending audio engineering classes instead of playing ball for college. When he finished his studies in 2014, Lil Rich and his cousin Chaz opened their own studio. They also made some collaborations as the rapper duo "Stupid Genius" and were active from 2015 until 2017.

In 2018, Lil Rich moved to Los Angeles by himself to pursue a career in producing music. There, he got to work with major forces in the music industry, like rapper Machine Gun Kelly for his album "Bloom." He was also the executive producer of Cousin Stizz's debut album entitled "Trying To Find My Next Thrill." Lil Rich was also making his own collections around that time and planned on sharing them someday.

Lil Rich launched his career as a full-blown music artist in 2021 and almost instantly made an impact in the hip-hop scene. He brings to the table a music style that is heavily inspired by the rich vibe and sound of the late 90s to early 2000s. This type of sound has become very popular among the new breed of artists, but Lil Rich has done it in the most stylish way.

So far, Lil Rich's most successful single is a song called "Rainstorm," a music video that trended on YouTube early this year. The success of this song inspired him to launch his debut project entitled "It's Purple At Midnite." Lil Rich's target period for releasing the project is during the final quarter of 2021. His fans can check out his social media pages on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, and his website for the latest updates.

Lil Rich faced many issues as he was trying to make his own mark in the industry as both a vocal artist and producer. He continues to hone his craft on his way to becoming a top artist and producer. Moreover, he plans on expanding his market to other fields like writing for a comedy series. Lil Rich knows he's got a long way to go, so he makes sure he enjoys the small wins he achieves from time to time.

