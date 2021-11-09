When going on the road, many of us pay special attention to the selection of a playlist so that it will not be boring on the way. In this article, we want to give you some recommendations for choosing a musical accompaniment for your trip.

The most important thing is that your playlist is not monotonous. If you are driving, remember that music should not be slow, calm, and sleepy. At the same time, we do not recommend choosing too aggressive music, as it will interfere with your concentration on the road. Agree, it's a pity to get into an accident because of the music. It hurts even more if the car is not your own, but for example, you fast rented a car of a luxury model or took it in car sharing.

If you are traveling in a company, then songs that you can hum together are ideal for such a trip. You can even arrange a small competition for the best performance of your favorite song.

Loudness and rhythm

The volume of the music in the car plays an important role. The higher it is, the worse the driver is able to concentrate. Loud music, especially if a person likes it, is like alcohol, it leads him into a state similar to intoxication. The sense of danger is sharply dulled and this can lead to tragedy.

Fast rhythmic music, which is especially loved by fans of speed, has a stimulating effect only at the beginning, revitalizing reflexes. But after about ten minutes the nervous system gets tired and the reaction slows down.

Sweden studies

Studies carried out in Sweden have shown that for driving on the highway it is better to choose invigorating compositions, but not too much - fatigue will come faster.

Heavy metal is better to exclude, aggressive rock, which drives you into depression, too. Better something in between rock and pop, for example, jazz.

In traffic congestion, so as not to be nervous, it is better to choose instrumental compositions, without singing.

Chinese research

A team of researchers from the South China University of Technology has concluded that music with a pace of more than 120 beats per minute is dangerous for drivers: they start recklessly and break the rules. Rock music turned out to be especially "harmful".

According to Chinese scientists, due to rock, drivers too often change lanes from lane to lane and move on average 8 km / h faster. Researchers have even compiled a list of the most dangerous fast songs that are not recommended for listening to while driving a car.

The list of the most "dangerous" popular songs includes "American Idiot" by the punk band Green Day, Miley Cyrus's track "Party In The USA", and "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen. The most harmless song for drivers, scientists noted the composition of the group Led Zeppelin "Stairway to Heaven".

British scientists

Psychologists at the Metropolitan University of London have conducted research on various pieces of music and found that classical music causes a decrease in driver's attention and response. The rating of the most dangerous classical music pieces for drivers was headed by Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. In the second position - Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Bach, and in third - Strauss' waltz "Blue Danube".

But fans of rock music can come off at the wheel "to the fullest" - as it turned out, for the most part, it has a positive effect on drivers and improves their reaction. The compositions of Elton John and the American group Aerosmith were included in the "white" list first of all. This, in general, is not surprising, because both Elton John and the rockers from Aerosmith love and appreciate cars.

Psychologists say

Psychologists are convinced that music is closely related to emotions and our psychological state. There are melodies that invigorate, there are those that are relaxing and even those that can scare. In their opinion, the louder and "brighter" the music, the more it distracts the attention of the motorist.

Some experts believe that bright, loud, intense melodies can indeed be distracting, but this is rather secondary to the general condition of the driver. If he is tired, physically unwell, this will affect his driving behavior much more clearly than the heaviest music, which plays in the background, like noise on the street. In their opinion, in the modern world, people have already lost the habit of spending time in silence, so hardly any extraneous sounds can have a decisive influence.

Output

You can listen to music in the car but without fanaticism. Very loud, exciting, or, conversely, too slow and it is better to listen to the blister anywhere, but not in the car. And, in no case, do not torment yourself with compositions that you hate. Avid music lovers should walk more often - it's safer and healthier!

Be careful on the roads.

