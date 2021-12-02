Despite how music and technology have progressed through time, music videos continue to play an important part in boosting an artist's career. Some have paved the way for great cinema directors, while others have influenced fashion and dance fads. Even though music videos have shifted from television to the internet, the genre is still prospering.

If you're a budding filmmaker, it's critical to understand how to create a music video based on a film that accurately reflects the artist's style and the narrative of the song.

To make the ultimate music video, follow these steps:

Do Your Homework

Before you begin shooting, talk to the artist or band to find out what they hope to achieve with the music video. It's also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the song and ask the band if they have any suggestions that can assist you in planning out the music video. You should also think about your budget and plan accordingly.

Research to Inspire

Before you begin the preparation process, research the previous world's most popular music. They might give you the inspiration boost you need to create your successful video.

Compose a Storyboard

A shoot list or storyboard should be written ahead of time so that you have a solid concept of the shots you'll need to capture. Assess camera angles and shot types, such as full-length shots or close-ups of the actors or band members. Tell your crew what you'll need from them, and don't leave out any important details. This can also assist you in determining how many days of filming you will need.

Discover Potential Locations

You'll have a better sense of the type and number of locations once you've developed your plot. One issue to think about is whether you already have permission to film in your preferred sites or if you'll need to apply for it.

You have several options:

● Studio

● Private locations

● Public spots.

Examine the sites to see if they have everything you'll need for the production. Multiple sites usually mean more money, so if possible, stick to a single place.

Identify the Appropriate Soundtrack

Music videos should be genuine representations of the producers, artists, or brands. Even the most talented filmmakers will struggle to create a good video if the band is uninspired by the lyrics and sound of the song they've chosen. Make sure the track or tune you're using isn't copyrighted, or pay for copyright fees for legal protection.

Putting the Crew Together

You'll need a team no matter how big or small your shoot is. Make sure everyone knows what they're accountable for. Here are some of the positions you'll be expected to fill:

Cinematographer/Videographer

Lighting technician

Director

Production assistants

Actors

Costume in charge

Hair and Makeup Stylists

Rent or Purchase Equipment

You won't be able to make a music video unless you have the necessary equipment. Let's pretend you want to shoot using a smartphone on a shoestring budget. Given how far technology has progressed, that may not be a bad idea, but make sure you have a backup if something goes wrong.

Otherwise, consider renting the camera, sound and lighting gear. If you have a crew member who has gear, that's fantastic. But keep in mind that they'll almost certainly ask for a fee.

Cast the right people

You'll have to think about who's going to be in the music video. You must choose whether to feature the person who created the music track, actors, or friends. Select who will appear in the video and have them sign a talent release form.

Begin Filming

Begin shooting after you've done all of the necessary preparations. Keep note of the shots you've already finished, and try to acquire multiple nice shots of each scene so you have options when putting it all together. You should play the soundtrack while filming to set the tone, get everyone in the appropriate mood, and lip-sync the actors and artists.

Make Sure the Lighting Is Good

It's critical to think about lighting no matter where you want to shoot. It's particularly crucial to take care of low-light situations because many camcorders decrease the quality when there's less light. Consider shooting outside for some good natural light if you're on a tight budget.

Record Live Footage

Consider filming a live performance. When you record at a show, you may capture the band's energy and interaction with the audience. You have the option of combining live footage with additional material from the original shot.

Use the Correct Editing Software

Begin the post-production process by transferring your video footage to a computer. Effects used wisely can help your video stand out. Much of this will be determined by the video software you use. Choose the best video editing software for 32-bit Windows 7. You can also use online video software such as Shortcut or LWKS. You can also try Fxhome to add special effects.

Get Creative

Think outside the box and experiment with color saturation to add a unique touch to your video. A creative video will attract the viewer's attention and make it easier to market online. However, don't go overboard with excessive zoom, fancy effects, or unnecessary sound effects.

Conclusion

Creating music videos has never been easier with the advent of accessible video-making equipment and simple and free online editing software. You can make a successful music video by following the steps outlined above. Enjoy the process while being creative.

