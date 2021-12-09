Those who love music are aware of what the Beatles mean for them and those who don't, don't know history well. The Beatles were one of the most famous English rock bands ever, formed in Liverpool. Many of the actual instruments that the Beatles used have been lost, stolen or destroyed. Thankfully, the collector of Fab Four Gear spent decades amassing these extremely rare assets that comprise period correct musical instruments such as guitars, drums and amplifiers exactly like the ones the Beatles played.

This rare collection will be turned into NFTs capturing every detail of these instruments. Starting in October, they began minting on the Ethereum blockchain. Although the Fab Four Gear team is concerned about the higher gas fees of Ethereum, and continue looking for a viable solution for it, they nevertheless wanted to use one of the most widely used and popular blockchains.

Those who are already in cryptocurrency understand that centralization is a plague to a typical financial system where the actual talent gets clouded and gets fewer rewards due to the middle man. Through WAGMI (We All Gonna Make It) Fab Four Gear wants the real artist to get recognition without the involvement of any middle man. The platform will offer a chance for the work of these artists to be cast to the world. Fab Four Gear does not discriminate among the levels of these artists and wants everyone to get what they actually deserve for their talent. It will be a real talent hunt, I believe.

Fab Four Gear is planning a RareScrilla collaborated NFT launch and will drop these premium NFTs exclusively for sale soon. RareScrilla is a well known NFT artist and has a history of making (or minting) NFTs since 2016. This collaboration will open doors to many events and future collaborations. Fab Four Gear in the metaverse is arranging an ArtVerse where artists from all around the world can collaborate. These artists will be from every level and belong mainly to the following genres:

● Traditional, Digital & 3D Art

● Photography

● Music

● Film

● Poetry

Fab Four Gear is just starting and has a long way to go ahead. They have released a premium category of their first NFT called the Genesis VIP Pass. The first 10% (444) of these will be "Diamond Hand" holders and have exclusive access to all the above-mentioned events plus buyers will be able to mint 44 minutes prior to the next drop at a lower pre-sale price. Their ArtVerse will hold many other events in the future where you can roam around, trade NFTs, and listen to your favorite DJ in the multiverse - that's exciting.

Minting will take place through Fab Four Gear's website. Stay up-to-date by joining their Discord and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

