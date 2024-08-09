Chrisean Rock’s New Mugshot Unveiled as She Faces 8-Year Sentence for Drug Case

Chrisean Rock's mugshot has been released following her extradition to Oklahoma, where she faces drug charges.

In the newly unveiled mugshot captured by law enforcement officers in Oklahoma, Chrisean was spotted flashing a wide grin.

The 24-year-old reality star, born Chrisean Eugenia Malone, was relocated to the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Wednesday following her probation sentencing in connection to a separate assault with a deadly weapon case in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

The mom-of-one currently faces allegations that she possessed controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute. Chrisean was also charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on the drugs.

They just dropped chrisean rock mugshot they saying the girl allegedly facing 6-8 years

Chrisean was arrested in June for an outstanding warrant in Oklahoma related to the drug charges from 2022.

Chrisean confirmed in March that there was a warrant out for her arrest but said she was hesitant to surrender herself due to her responsibilities toward her newborn son, Chrisean Jr., whom she and her former partner Blueface welcomed in September 2023.

According to TMZ, Chrisean could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison if found guilty of the two charges.

Controlled dangerous substances, under Oklahoma law, can include narcotics, amphetamines, and other opiates.

The act of possessing illegal substances, such as controlled dangerous substances or marijuana, with the purpose of distribution is considered a serious offense. Those found guilty could face a minimum penalty of two years of prison time and a fine amounting to $20,000, according to Law Firm of Oklahoma.

Currently, Blueface is being held in Los Angeles due to a breach of his probation conditions related to a previous assault incident.

According to his manager, Wack 100, there are expectations for his prompt release.

Back in June, Chrisean was handed a 30-day jail term and one year of probation for a prior open warrant related to an altercation last year involving an alleged assault on James Wright, a backup dancer working with Tamar Braxton.

In a legal complaint, Wright alleged that Chrisean repeatedly punched him in the face with rings on, resulting in two broken teeth.