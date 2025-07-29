Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Details Revealed: When, Where and What Fans Can Expect

Eight days after his death, Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic "Prince of Darkness" and Black Sabbath frontman, will be honored with a public procession through Birmingham, followed by a private family funeral, according to sources close to the family and local officials.

According to The Guardian, on Wednesday, July 30, at 1 p.m. local time (8 am EST) , the cortege will travel through the heart of Ozzy's birthplace via Broad Street, passing the now‑famous Black Sabbath Bridge and Bench, where fans have placed tributes and flowers in his memory. A live livestream will be available via the Black Sabbath Bench camera for global audiences . The route will be led by Birmingham's beloved brass ensemble, Bostin' Brass, setting a moving, celebratory tone for fans lining the streets.

City leaders emphasized how meaningful the event would be: London Mayor Zafar Iqbal called Osbourne "a son of Birmingham" and said the procession allows fans a dignified moment to pay farewell before a private ceremony begins.

Private Ceremony: A Celebration of Life

True to his own wishes, the funeral will be a small, private gathering focused on celebrating Ozzy's legacy rather than mourning it. Family members — Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Ozzy's older children from a previous marriage — will attend the intimate service. They have requested privacy while they grieve.

Sources say Ozzy "would never want a mope‑fest", and the family aims to honor that spirit. In previous interviews, Ozzy joked about pranks at his funeral—like coffin knocking sounds or humorous videos—to keep the mood light.

Honoring His Final Legacy

Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76, in his Buckinghamshire home, surrounded by family. Just three weeks earlier, he performed his farewell concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham at the "Back to the Beginning" charity event, a reunion-filled spectacle that raised over £140 million for Parkinson's and children's charities .

Ozzy had long battled Parkinson's disease and other health issues but remained determined to close his live career on his own terms. He described survival as his legacy and affirmed that this final farewell would not be a somber event but a joyful celebration of his life and music.

Why It Matters: Fans, Family, and the City United

Thousands of fans have already been visiting the bench and mural in Birmingham, and local authorities expect large crowds during the procession. The city has coordinated closely with Sharon and the family to help stage a respectful yet vibrant tribute that reflects Ozzy's complex spirit.

Highlighting the cross-generational nature of his influence, artists such as Yungblud and surviving Black Sabbath members are expected to take part in the memorial, lending music and testimony to his indelible impact.