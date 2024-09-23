M2M Reunites to 'Give Story a Better Ending': Is New Music Coming?

In a recent development, the pop duo M2M has reunited after over two decades since their split in 2002.

On September 22, Marit Larsen and Marion Ravn shared a video on Instagram to serenade listeners with an acoustic rendition of their hit song, "The Day You Went Away."

The post's caption included the exact lyric "September 22nd Sunday twenty-five after nine," and the video was posted at 9:25 am on the same day.

While an official announcement regarding their comeback and new music has not been made, Larsen and Ravn have created an Instagram account and a dedicated website with a registration form.

The website features the message, "Let's give this story a better ending..."

M2M, originally from Oslo, Norway, first gained fame with their breakthrough track, "Don't Say You Love Me," in 1999.

On social media platform Reddit, fans expressed enthusiasm for the reunion. One user commented, "Their voices are crystal clear and so sweet, like a sugary river rushing through my head. And their songs are just pure, joyous bubblegum pop!"

"This is pretty psyched news, I have followed their separate career trajectory over the years so it's incredible to see if they will collaborate again after all these years," another wrote.

A third said, "Omg this was not in my 2024 bingo card," while a fourth user wrote, "im losing my mind. they were my childhood. they were popular because of that first pokemon movie OST when i was 14 and i love pokemon. im married now. just seeing them back together brings back alot of childhood nostalgia."

In 1999, M2M contributed for the original soundtrack of "Pokémon: The First Movie," and later released their album "Shades of Purple," which sold 1.5 million copies.

"The Big Room," their second album was released in 2001 and later on, made the mutual decision to explore individual paths.

Ravn released her first solo album, "Here I Am," in 2005, while Larsen introduced her solo debut, "Under the Surface," in 2006. Since then, both musicians have been consistently releasing new music and performing solo tours.

