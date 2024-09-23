Lizzo Responds to Instagram Follower Asking If She Used Ozempic or Coke to Lose Weight

Singer Lizzo has addressed speculation about her recent weight loss, calling out an Instagram follower who questioned if she used Ozempic or cocaine to lose weight.

On Friday, the 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an update with her over 11.7 million followers. She uploaded a series of photos and a video where she is seen sighing into the camera as the text that read, "When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," is flashed below her face.

One image she included in the series showed a comment by one of her followers on an Instagram post she shared days prior of her flaunting her curves while wearing a gray cotton bodysuit and black shorts. The user asked, "[D]id she use ozempic or did she snort coke[?]" To which Lizzo responded, "[W]hyyyy do u follow me? [crying emojis]."

Lizzo also exposed the user who left the rude comment by sharing a screenshot of their Instagram profile among the snaps she uploaded.

Fans came to the singer's defense in the comments section of her latest IG update. Many said they believed her when she said she worked hard for her body transformation. Some also pointed out that there's nothing wrong with using the drug to lose weight.

"Lizzo, you don't owe anyone an explanation about anything! It's your life. It's your body. Be healthy. Be happy. Be you!" one wrote.

"People do realize you can lose good amounts of weight without drugs right?" another commented.

Someone else stated, "Congratulations to you girl! People always got something to say," while another person added, "Even if it was ozempoc, who cares[?]... weight loss is weight loss."

The "About Damn Time" hitmaker has been very open about her weight loss journey, sharing regular updates of her fitness routine on her Instagram.

On Aug. 25, she revealed via an Instagram Story that she was "taking a gap year" as she shared a video of her doing some jump-rope while in Bali, Indonesia, according to Billboard.

Disclaimer: It's important to note that the use of specific weight loss methods or medications should be discussed with a healthcare professional. This article reports on social media interactions and does not endorse any particular weight loss approach.

