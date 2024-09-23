Two Members of Latin Metal Band Brujería, Including Leader Juan Brujo, Die Few Weeks Apart

Read in Spanish here

Brujería, a U.S.-based death metal band with Mexican roots, has long been known for its explicit lyrics about sex, drugs, social protests, drug trafficking, and satanism.

Since their rise to fame in 1990, their controversial content has stirred up attention, but recent tragedies have brought the band back into the spotlight. Two key members of the group, including their frontman, have passed away in a short period, leading some to speculate about a curse linked to their provocative themes.

On September 18th, news broke that Brujería's lead singer, known as "Juan Brujo," had passed away, just two months after the death of another band member, "Pinche Peach," who died on July 17th. Both deaths, eerily similar, marked the end of more than three decades of music for the band. The news of 'Juan Brujo's' death sparked rumors across social media, with many suggesting that the band had fallen victim to a curse tied to their years of exploring taboo topics that mainstream society rejected.

What Caused the Deaths of Juan Brujo and Pinche Peach?

According to official reports from the band, Juan Brujo died of a massive heart attack. He had been hospitalized in Ohio for several days before passing away at the age of 61 on September 18th. The band's official Instagram account confirmed his death, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans worldwide.

Interestingly, the similarities between his death and that of Pinche Peach are hard to ignore. Pinche Peach also passed away from heart-related issues, and Juan Brujo personally announced his passing on Instagram this time. Both men died about two months apart from heart attacks during what was the band's first U.S. tour in several years, with plans for a European tour in 2025.

Many fans have taken to social media to suggest that the deaths were the result of a long-standing curse on the band, which gained notoriety in 1993 with the release of their first controversial album, "Matando Güeros."

The graphic cover, depicting a severed and burned head, was banned in several countries, while many parents refused to let their children listen to the band's music. Instead of shying away from controversy, Brujería embraced it, turning the severed head into their official mascot, "Coco Loco," and using it to sell merchandise at their shows.

Since the band's early days, there have been persistent rumors that Brujería's success was linked to satanic worship, with many claiming that they made pacts with the devil. These allegations, however, have never been proven. The band's frequent references to death and the devil in their lyrics have only fueled the speculation, but Brujería has continued to deny any direct involvement in satanism.

Brujería's Run-In With Donald Trump

Brujería has faced public criticism throughout their career, but their most considerable political controversy came in 2020 when former U.S. President Donald Trump allegedly targeted the band. Following the release of their song "Viva Presidente Trump," which criticized Trump's stance on immigration and the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, the band claimed that Trump sent the FBI to Juan Brujo's home as an intimidation tactic.

In an interview with "Pólvora," Juan Brujo recounted the experience, saying, "Everything was fine like 20 years ago, there wasn't this kind of anger until Trump became president, and oh my God, everything went back like 100 years! The racism, all the crazy white people—it was unbelievable what that guy did to put hate in people, against Mexicans and Black people. The country went backward for so many years, and that pissed me off. That's why we returned after 15 years to make records again."

Despite Trump's apparent attempt to pressure the band, Juan Brujo was never charged with any crime.

What's Next for Brujería?

With the deaths of Juan Brujo and Pinche Peach, two founding members of Brujería, the band's future remains uncertain. It's unclear whether the group will be able to continue without two of its key figures. For now, fans are left to mourn the loss of two musicians whose provocative music and rebellious spirit defined an era of death metal.

Originally posted in Latin Times