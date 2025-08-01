Jason Momoa Talks Meeting Adria Arjona's Dad, Ricardo Arjona and the Gift That Became a Madison Square Garden Moment

When your girlfriend is Adria Arjona, meeting her famous father is not your average family introduction, especially when that father is Ricardo Arjona, one of Latin America's most beloved singer-songwriters. But for Jason Momoa, who recently confirmed his relationship with the Andor and Hit Man actress, the moment was more than just polite small talk: it became a memory he'll carry forever.

In a recent interview promoting his new action-packed Apple TV+ Original series Chief of War Momoa opened up about the surreal moment he met Ricardo Arjona, and how it completely shifted his mindset before meeting Adria's boyfriend... or so he thought.

"I met Ricardo before I met my daughter's boyfriend," Momoa recalled with a grin in an interview with Jessica Rodríguez Valeri for Despierta América. "It was kind of beautiful. I based how I'd treat the boyfriend on how that meeting went."

The meeting with Arjona, he says, went phenomenally. The two artists bonded over music, fatherhood, and artistry. But what left the Aquaman star starstruck was something much deeper than fame.

"He's unbelievable. Just an amazing man," Momoa said. "Because of his music and who he is, I brought him my favorite guitar."

And it didn't end there.

Ricardo Arjona took the gift on stage. In what Momoa describes as "a pinch-me moment," the Guatemalan icon played Momoa's guitar at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic music venues in the world.

"She showed it to me, and I was like, 'Oh my God, he's playing my guitar!'" Momoa said with the kind of wide-eyed wonder usually reserved for fans, not fellow celebrities. "When you give something to someone who has everything musically... you just hope they like it. And he played it at MSG. That's wild."

The big question now is if Arjona will take Momoa's guitar to the stage again on his current tour: a residency in his country of Guatemala, from October 31 to November 23. He could also repeat the MSG experience, since he has two shows scheduled in New York City starting on February 11, 2026.

The whole family is crazy busy. Adria's next project is Splitsville, a film which also stars Dakota Johnson, Marvin Covino, and Nicholas Braun. It follows two couples whose friendship erupts into conflict when the husband of the divorcing couple sleeps with the wife of the open marriage couple.

Chief of War tells the story of Ka'iana (Jason Momoa), a Native Hawaiian warrior who would become instrumental in the fight to unify the four Hawaiian kingdoms at the turn of the 18th century.