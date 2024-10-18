Cheryl Cole Slams Reports on Liam Payne's Death: 'Give Liam Dignity'

Cheryl Cole has broken her silence when it comes to the death of her ex and the father of her son, Liam Payne.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cole shared a black and white picture of Payne and hit back at those who have come after Payne during this hard time.

"As I try to navigate this ear chattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she began.

"Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again," she continued.

"What is troubling my spirit is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future," Cole added.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them," she furthered.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last," Cole concluded.

Payne and Cole first met when he appeared on the X factor in 2008 when she was a judge on the show. After completing his performance, Cole gushed over his talent and called him "really cute."

While Payne ended up not making it that time on the show, he returned tow years later and was put in a group called One Direction while Cole was still a judge.

The two then spent several years apart and rumors began to swirl that they were an item after Cole divorced her husband Fernandez-Versini in 2016.

In May of that year they made their red carpet debut and by March of 2017 they had welcomed their son, Bear, into the world.

The couple ultimately called it quits in 2018 after two years of dating.

The following year Cole spoke to The Telegraph about their relationship.

"[Liam is] much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I'm OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It's your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have," she said.

Payne then moved on with Maya Henry in 2019. However, they called it quits and he was last with Kate Cassidy.

Since his death on October 16, there has been an outpouring of support from friends and loved ones.