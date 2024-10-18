Simon Cowell Breaks Silence on Liam Payne's Death After Facing Criticism From Fans

Simon Cowell, who discovered Payne first in 2008 on the talent show X Factor before Payne came back in 2010 to addition again, has spoken out for the first time since the death of Liam Payne.

Taking to his Instagram account, Cowell released a lengthy statement on October 18.

"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you," he began.

Cowell shared that it was "difficult" to put his emotions "into words" before looking back on the times that they shared.

"I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans," he said.

Cowell then reflected on the time they first met on the X Factor. One Direction was famously formed on the UK version of the show after the members -- Payne as well as Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson -- initially auditioned solo.

"And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn't. You came back and within months the whole world know [sic] Liam. And you never forget the fans. I had watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared," he shared.

Cowell revealed Payne came to see him "last year," not "for a meeting" but "just to sit and talk." During that time, the pair reflected on their memories together how proud Payne was as a dad.

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eye that you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it," Cowell continued.

"Cowell said he always thought of the five One Direction members as "brothers," which he said was evident by their posts about Payne.

"Regarding their messages today I believe you were," he wrote. "And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest In peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family," he finished.

Despite his heartfelt words, Cowell was previously a point of scrutiny when it came to Payne's struggles before his death with many citing Cowell's push of One Direction as a reason. Cowell formed the body band on the X factor after all the members had auditioned as solo artists.

"When you're doing hundreds and hundreds of [concerts] and it's the same 22 songs at the same time every single day, even if you're not happy, you've got to go out there," Payne said to Men's Health Australia in 2019.

"It's almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was pis--ed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on. I mean it was fun. We had an absolute blast but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic," Payne added.

Former X Factor star Katie Waissel took to X to bash Cowell after Payne's passing.

"My heart is completely torn to shreds right now, I am at an absolute loss for words. If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool. We all know the truth... and I'll be sure it all comes out. #justiceforliam," she wrote.

"Rip Liam Payne. Such tragic news. I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent. Fame can be very damaging especially in today's world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody hones," wrote another person.

Payne was 31-years-old and died after he fell off a balcony in Argentina. However, there are still many questions that surround his death.