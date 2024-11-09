Liam Payne's Tragic Final Days: Pal Roger Nores Says He 'Never Abandoned' 1D Star Before Deadly Fall

In light of Liam Payne's recent death, a close friend of his, Rogelio "Roger" Nores, has come forward to refute claims of abandoning the star before his tragic fall.

Despite being mistakenly implicated as a suspect in the drug-related incident, Nores has vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged abandonment and supply of narcotics that led to the One Direction star's untimely death.

Nores firmly refuted the accusations of abandoning Payne, who tragically plummeted to his demise from a third-story hotel balcony following a wild night of drug-induced revelry just last month.

He told The Sun, "I went to his hotel thrice that day and left 40 minutes before this happened."

"I could have never imagined something like this would happen," he added.

Among those currently under official investigation by authorities, two hotel employees are included in the group of three individuals.

"There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left," he said. "I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness."

"I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn't Liam's manager he was just my very dear friend and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23," he said.

"I'm really heart broken with this tragedy, and I've missing my friend every day," he went on.

On October 16, tragedy struck as Payne tragically lost his life when he fell from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palmero Hotel in Argentina.

According to the authorities, "Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall."

During his time in Argentina, one accused was reported to have been near the artist regularly, who is believed to be Nores.

Furthermore, prosecutors have alleged that a staff member from the hotel provided Payne with cocaine on two separate occasions during his stay.

In a recent development, a third individual has been implicated in providing drugs to Payne on two separate occasions while he was visiting on October 14.

Both suspects are facing charges for allegedly supplying drugs on two occasions each.