Nicole Scherzinger Opens Up About Mentoring With Liam Payne on New Netflix Show

Nicole Scherzinger has opened up about her emotional experience working alongside Liam Payne on "Building the Band," a new Netflix competition show where aspiring musicians form bands without ever meeting face-to-face until their first live performance.

Scherzinger, known for helping create One Direction on "The X Factor" in 2010, had been mentoring contestants alongside Liam Payne before his sudden passing in October 2024, Billboard said.

In a heartfelt interview, she shared how special it was to watch Liam guide young talent—just as he once was.

"It was so beautiful to see Liam come full circle," Scherzinger said. "He found joy in giving back. This was his happy place."

The show, which also features AJ McLean and Kelly Rowland, follows six groups of musicians as they build connections based only on sound and conversation. Contestants are judged not just on vocals, but on chemistry and artistic compatibility.

Nicole described "Building the Band" as a "social experiment" that worked better than expected. "It was solely based off music compatibility and connection. Sight unseen," she explained.

Nicole Scherzinger talking about Liam in building the band ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9tgwPWzDZN — #LiamsLaw (@LiamsLaw_) July 9, 2025

Nicole Scherzinger Says Liam's Parents Wanted Fans to See His Joy

Liam's parents played an active role behind the scenes, being closely involved in the production of the show.

Nicole revealed that they attended filming and sat near the judges during the process. After Liam's passing, the decision to move forward with airing the show was left to his family.

"His parents were there and they were amazing," she said. "They told us, 'This is how we want everyone to remember Liam.'"

According to RSVP Live, Nicole also emphasized how proud Liam's parents were of their son's role on the show. "They gave us their blessing because they saw how much he loved it. He really cared, and even worked with the bands off camera."

The singer recalled special behind-the-scenes moments, including Liam spontaneously singing "What Makes You Beautiful" for fans during a break. "He was just so present and so happy to be there," she said.

Scherzinger, who recently won a Tony Award, said mentoring young artists again reminded her of her own journey—from "Eden's Crush to the Pussycat Dolls." Reflecting on industry changes, she said, "It's about being your authentic self now. It's about inclusivity and self-love."