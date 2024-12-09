Marlon Wayans Reacts to Minnesota Vikings Flawlessly Executing His 'White Chicks' Dance

The Minnesota Vikings celebrated Marlon Wayans' beloved White Chicks dance in the best way possible.

Weeks after going viral for their recreation of The Parent Trap dance, the Vikings players Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus were at it again with another memorable endzone performance. During their Dec. 8 game, the players mimicked the moves of Marlon and Shawn Wayans' White Chicks characters from the 2004 film.

During the game, Metellus intercepted Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first half. He was then joined by Bynum as well as other players in the endzone, where they recreated the film's famous dance battle scene set to Run-DMC's "It's Tricky." At one point of their routine, Bynum leaped over Metellus and did an impressive flip while their teammates celebrated nearby.

The celebration not surprisingly went viral and caught the attention of Wayans.

"My bro-in-law is a die hard @dodgers@lakers and @vikings fan is up in heaven TROLLING me right now! Not the white chicks dance 😂😂😂 d-mn Greg i know this is you," he said.

Wayans' brother-in-law, Greg, passed away earlier this year and he paid tribute to him in a previous Instagram post.

"Greg, one time for you. This is my absolute purest most heartfelt way of paying homage to you," he said posing in a Lakers jersey. "Anybody in my family or circle that knows me and knows G knows What this means."

"Thank you for being a ROCK to my sister, for her kids, for your Step kids and for your grandkids. As a man and a brother im always gonna care about my sisters and their kids... thats until a MAN like you shows up and takes the wheel. Thats all i can pray for as a brother," Wayans added.

"Kiss God and my mom and dad for me. Until we meet again... LOVE G... my bro," his post concluded.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Tom Pelisseo shared that Bynum practiced the celebration earlier in the week.

"We watched it a million times. The mental reps is everything. Just like watching film. You watch it, then it's 'all right, Josh, we gotta master it.' Took 30 minutes one day, just to master it. Now it's locked in. Now we know. So before every game we walk through it," Bynum said, according to Pelissero.

The Vikings would go on to win 42-21.

This is not the first time that a dance has gone viral this football season. Miami Dolphin player Zach Sieler partook in mimicking Donald Trump's' famous "YMCA" dance last month. The dance has gone on to appear in several sporting events from golf, to UFC, to soccer and more.

The dance was popularized by Nick Bosa who plays for the San Francisco 49ers. He first performanced the dance a day after he was fined $11,00 for wearing a MAGA hat during a post-game interview. This was a violation of the NFL's uniform policy, NBC reported.

The NFL has spoken on the dances being done by players, saying that they have "no issue with a celebratory dance such as what took place."