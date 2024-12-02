Rita Ora's New Look Has Some Comparing Her to Trump

Celebrities always know to bring their biggest fashion risks to London's Fashion Awards, and this year's red carpet was no exception. Some risks took flight, like Rihanna's matching blue fur hat and coat, which stunned social media and on-site photographers alike. "Wow Rihanna....this look is sickening," reacted one fan.
Others, however, did not receive as much praise. British singer Rita Ora wore an '80s look with an androgynous twist, sporting a boxy suit and bleached mullet. Social media found the new look to be a bit off-beat, as she met much criticism online.
"she look like c—ty Donald Trump," responded one user, who certainly wasn't feeling the look. "welcome back david bowie," teased another.
Some found the risk to have paid off, "Oh Rita Ora, you'll always be a fashion icon," shared one fan of the look. "Glamorous!" said another X user.
The fashion event also featured big emotional moments, like Alex Consani's acceptance speech for winning Model of the Year. "I can't accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I'm in today."
Consani is the first transgender woman to win the award.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.