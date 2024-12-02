Rita Ora's New Look Has Some Comparing Her to Trump

Celebrities always know to bring their biggest fashion risks to London's Fashion Awards, and this year's red carpet was no exception. Some risks took flight, like Rihanna's matching blue fur hat and coat, which stunned social media and on-site photographers alike. "Wow Rihanna....this look is sickening," reacted one fan.

Rihanna and asap rocky at the fashion awards. pic.twitter.com/hc34EQVhuf — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) December 2, 2024

Others, however, did not receive as much praise. British singer Rita Ora wore an '80s look with an androgynous twist, sporting a boxy suit and bleached mullet. Social media found the new look to be a bit off-beat, as she met much criticism online.

"she look like c—ty Donald Trump," responded one user, who certainly wasn't feeling the look. "welcome back david bowie," teased another.

gurl that's david bowie — 𝐵ill (@KarmaIsAFad) December 2, 2024

Donald Trump but make it drag 😭🔥🔥🔥 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) December 2, 2024

She looks like she’s about to ask for a witness…. — 143 🪽 (@artificialcrush) December 2, 2024

Some found the risk to have paid off, "Oh Rita Ora, you'll always be a fashion icon," shared one fan of the look. "Glamorous!" said another X user.

The fashion event also featured big emotional moments, like Alex Consani's acceptance speech for winning Model of the Year. "I can't accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I'm in today."

alex consani makes history again as the first trans woman to be nominated for and win the Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards i’m so proud of my girl 😭❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/ecDhoj5xFw — anna (@ifuseekany) December 2, 2024

Consani is the first transgender woman to win the award.