Irv Gotti's Health Scare: Murder Inc Boss Reportedly Suffers Another Stroke Amid Unverified Coma Claims

Hip-hop producer-legend and Murder Inc. boss Irv Gotti has suffered another stroke, industry insiders revealed.

As per AllHipHop, the status of the 54-year-old music mogul, whose health has had a series of issues lately, is at this time unknown but sending fans and industry insiders into a tailspin.

So far, Gotti's reps have offered no official word on his prognosis. This news comes about a year after Gotti had a mild stroke due to complications from his long history of diabetes.

In a raw interview from last year, Gotti discussed the struggles he had with diabetes, admitting he struggled to take care of his insulin and was not always the healthiest person.

"Diabetes is deteriorating my body," he admitted.

Following a scare in his health, photos were published of Gotti looking much thinner and using a cane.

The musician was said to have made significant changes to his lifestyle with a more health-conscious diet in an attempt to control his illness.

While his efforts have been made, he has spoken candidly about how his health and music are not compatible.

There have been rumors spreading on social media alleging that Gotti is brain dead and is in a coma on life support. But again, this has not been confirmed as family, friends, and fans look to confirm more details.

Reports are spreading that former Murder Inc. Co-Founder Irv Gotti is in a vegetative state and on life support. Allegedly had several strokes and bleeding on the brain. It's also being rumored that family and friends are saying their final goodbyes. But it's yet confirmed — Dysur (@DysursAccepted) February 4, 2025

To newcomers to Hip-Hop, Don Gotti might not immediately strike a chord, but he is known to have worked extensively with Ashanti and Ja Rule.

Video: Ashanti goes on to describe how Irv Gotti would put her down, degrade her and say he made her "f*ck-able". pic.twitter.com/Uf30QVH9vC — ashantinews (@ASHANTINEWS) October 26, 2022

Fans and the hip-hop community continue to offer their prayers and support for his recovery as this story develops.