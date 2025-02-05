Irv Gotti Dead At 54 After Being on Life Support, Russell Simmons Reflects on Their Final Conversation

Irv Gotti, the iconic co-founder of the influential Hip-Hop label Murder Inc., and the music mogul the visionary behind Ja Rule, Ashanti and more has passed away aged 54.

His death was confirmed by family sources to Variety, but the cause has not been confirmed.

The news came after AllHiphop reported earlier today that their sources have said he has allegedly been "declared dead."

The outlet clarified that "declared dead" refers to the official recognition of someone as dead, usually made by a medical professional or legal entity.

This may take place by means of "circulatory death," whilst the heart stops beating and respiration stops completely, or "mind loss of life," through which calamitous mind harm brings about the irreparable loss of all mind function.

Details about the chain of events that resulted in Gotti experiencing health difficulties are not precise, but news about his condition has spread across social media, creating speculation and concern.

The announcement comes on the heels of reports this week that Gotti had a stroke and is on life support.

Irv Gotti allegedly is on life support 😔 after suffering a stroke, and we send positive energy to family & friends of Irv.



— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) February 5, 2025

The incident comes about a year after Gotti suffered a mild stroke that was also attributed to his long-running battle with diabetes, which he has spoken openly about in interviews.

At the same time, Hip-hop tycoon Russell Simmons has now voiced worries about Irv Gotti's health following a conversation the 54-year-old had with the music producer before the latter had a stroke.

Now, Simmons announced on Wednesday over Instagram that he got on the phone with Gotti about a new project. Gotti, he said, has always been enthusiastic, but at the time, he sensed something was wrong with his friend.

"I spoke to my good friend Irv very recently," Simmons wrote. "He was, as always, incredibly energetic and optimistic. We talked about his new idea."

Simmons said during the call that he wanted Gotti to be well and offered to hire him as a world-class nutritionist.

"He agreed that it needed his attention," Simmons recalled. "He promised me that he would come to Gdas and undergo tests and begin natural and medical treatments.I promised him that if he came, I would guarantee that he add 20 years to his life. He never got to come."

Simmons stated that it is vital for Black men to take care of their health while also saying that food and lifestyles in America are bad for people's overall well-being.

"This is all so disturbing," he continued. "So many of my friends are at risk. American food, lack of exercise, and the toxic frantic environment is killing my friends one after another."

The hip-hop community came out to support, including DJ Quik, who weighed in inside the comments of Simmons' post.

"I didn't wanna believe it until I just saw this here," DJ Quik wrote. "CEO @unclerush, I'm at that age too! I'm not vulnerable, but don't think I don't understand my mortality."

On the other hand, rapper 50 Cent was less sympathetic, taking to social media with a different message.

50 Cent reacts to a report saying Irv Gotti's on life support

"Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!" 50 Cent wrote, alongside the same graphic shared by Simmons.