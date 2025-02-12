Diddy Ordered Court Appearance to Face Fresh RICO Allegations Superseding Indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal worries are growing as federal prosecutors are reportedly planning to expand their case against him. Now, the disgraced music mogul must appear in court on March 14, 2025, to answer to new charges related to his federal RICO case in New York, which is ongoing.

According to AllHipHop, US District Judge Arun Subramanian has moved up the hearing three days from the original March 17 date. The superseding indictment adds new allegations against him — like sex trafficking, arson, conspiracy to permit prostitution, and racketeering.

Diddy is still behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center following multiple failed attempts from his legal team to secure his release with a play-it-smart judge.

His lawyers had presented a bail package of $50 million, which would have seen armed guards posted around the clock as well as pre-approved guests. However, the courts denied the request based on fear of witness intimidation and fear for the community.

Prosecutors believe they have a strong case as sources familiar with the investigation told AllHipHop they have testimony from more than 50 witnesses, flight records, surveillance footage, and other corroborating materials to back up the new charges.

Diddy's lawyers have denounced the case as "sexist and puritanical." Defense lawyers say all sexual contact referred to in the allegations was consensual and that the government evidence, including videos cited, does not show crimes. They say the footage depicts adults freely engaging in consensual acts without coercion, threats, or violence.

Bad Boy Records Dropped from Lawsuit

The new RICO charges come as Bad Boy Records LLC was cut from the lawsuit involving Diddy and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, but the two artists are still being sued, a judge ruled via Deadline.

The lawsuit — originally brought in October 2024 — alleged that Diddy and Jay-Z raped a Jane Doe on Sept. 7, 2001, following the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to court documents, the record label was cleared from the case when the plaintiff dropped it. But Combs Global and Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc., all companies associated with Diddy, stayed as defendants.

"It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press," said Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro.

Attempts to have the case against him thrown out failed after the judge ordered that it proceed. Diddy is in custody on separate sex trafficking charges, pending a spring trial.