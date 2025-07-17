Diddy Trial Fallout: Prosecutor Who Took on Disgraced Rapper, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Fired from SDNY

The US Department of Justice has dismissed federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, a longtime trial attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), following her high-profile work on cases involving disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Comey, who joined the SDNY office in 2015, played a prominent role in prosecuting both Jeffrey Epstein's criminal network and the more recent charges against Combs. Her termination, confirmed by multiple sources including CBS News, came without formal explanation, raising questions about political interference and internal reshuffling at the Justice Department.

A person familiar with the situation told Politico that Comey received no reason for her removal. She is also the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Donald Trump in 2017 during the Russia probe.

Diddy Enters Rehabilitation Programs Behind Bars

The firing comes just weeks after Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, though he was convicted on two lesser prostitution-related counts. Prosecutors had pushed for a racketeering conviction that would have marked a career win for Comey, but the verdict delivered a partial defeat for the federal team.

While awaiting sentencing, the 55-year-old rapper has begun participating in multiple rehabilitation programs, including the STOP Program, a federal initiative addressing sexual and domestic violence. He is also undergoing therapy through the Dr. Harry K. Wexler drug abuse program, according to TMZ.

Those same sources suggest Combs is positioning himself for leniency by demonstrating commitment to personal change. "It's all about redemption," one insider told the outlet. Prosecutors have recommended a four-year sentence, with Judge Arun Subramanian set to decide on October 3.

Epstein, Maxwell Cases Add to Spotlight

Comey was also nationally known for prosecuting Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein killed himself in federal custody in 2019; Maxwell is in prison under a 20-year sentence.

In February, it had seemed as if Attorney General Pam Bondi might finally deliver on the long-rumored client list of Epstein's that authorities claimed to possess, but little came of the promise, which she later backtracked on by saying there was "no incriminating list."

The reversal set off an outpouring of criticism and suspicion about the politics that shaped pivotal decisions of the Justice Department.

Comey's firing certainly does nothing to extinguish those suspicions, particularly as Bondi keeps an eye on a wave of terminations underway at the DOJ.

Over the past month, at least 20 other officials – many tied to investigations of Trump or the Capitol riot – have also been let go.