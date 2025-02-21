Users Debate Avatar Korra's 'Legacy' After New Post-Apocalyptic Follow Up Announced in Nickelodeon Series: 'The Original is Untouchable'

The Avatar the Last Airbender series universe is expanding, but some fans are bringing a past avatar into the conversation.

Titled Avatar: Seven Havens, the project will be 2D and consist of 26 half-hour episodes that are spread across two seasons and two books. The events of the series are said to take place after the event of The Legend of Korra and will follow Earthbending twins who embark on a world after a disaster. However, since the new series was announced, people have called into question the legacy that Korra left behind.

A new ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ sequel series ‘AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS’ is in the works at Nickelodeon



• Will consist of 26 half-hour episodes over 2 seasons



• Follows Earthbending twins after a world-shattering disaster where one discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra pic.twitter.com/EiNgNC3ROo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 20, 2025

After the show was announced on social media, users flocked to the comments section to debate the legacy Korra left behind now that a new Avatar is set to take her place.

"Korra confirmed stronger than Aang for the 100th time. Let's see how they spin this one," one X user wrote.

Korra confirmed stronger than Aang for the 100th time.



Let’s see how they spin this one — Kruos (@kruos_) February 20, 2025

"Korra was so bad she caused the apocalypse," someone else countered.

Korra was so bad she caused the apocalypse — NYC Survivor (@survivor_nyc) February 20, 2025

"Korra lost almost every fight she fought lmao," another added.

korra lost almost every fight she fought lmao — Horvát Krisztián (@HorvtKrisztin8) February 20, 2025

"Korra haters about to be sick when they realize she's still part of the lore," a different user shared.

Korra haters about to be sick when they realize she’s still part of the lore — Honey Gold (@HoneyGoldxx) February 20, 2025

Avatar: Seven Havens was made by creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and is currently under production. They will also serve as executive producers of the series.

According to the longline for the series it is set in a "world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

On top of the upcoming series, an Avatar movie is set to hit theaters in 2026 and will focus on characters from the original series. Avatar the Last Airbender celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.