Who Is Frédéric Arnault? The Billionaire's Son Reportedly Dating BLACKPINK's Lisa

Frédéric Arnault, son of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, has recently been linked to BLACKPINK's Lisa, one of the biggest stars in K-pop.

While Lisa has kept her personal life private, the pair has been spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking rumors about their relationship.

Here's what we know about Frédéric Arnault and his connection to the global music sensation.

Frédéric Arnault is the son of Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, a luxury goods conglomerate, and one of the wealthiest people in the world.

His father's fortune is valued at over $180 billion, and LVMH includes prestigious brands like Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer. Frédéric, along with his siblings, has followed in his father's footsteps and taken on roles within the family business.

Frédéric earned his degree in computational and applied mathematics from École Polytechnique in 2018.

Shortly after, he began working at TAG Heuer, a watch company owned by LVMH, where he quickly rose through the ranks.

By July 2020, he was appointed CEO of the company. In 2024, he took on a new leadership role as CEO of LVMH Watches & Jewelry, People said

While Frédéric is known for his business success, he also has a deep love for music.

His mother, Hélène Mercier, is a classical pianist, and Frédéric himself is an accomplished pianist.

He once performed with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra but has found it challenging to dedicate time to music due to his busy career in business. Frédéric described music as "meditation," noting that it helps him focus and relax.

Frédéric Arnault's Growing Connection with Lisa Sparks Speculation

The first public sign of Frédéric and Lisa's relationship came in November 2022 when Frédéric attended a BLACKPINK concert in Los Angeles.

He shared a photo with the group on social media, expressing his enjoyment of the show and hinting that he would see them again in Paris.

Since then, the pair has been spotted together at several events, including the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith Launch Celebration in Miami in May 2024.

Though neither Frédéric nor Lisa has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, their continued appearances together have fueled speculation.

In February 2025, Frédéric was seen at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3 in Bangkok, though he did not join Lisa on the red carpet.

In addition to her successful music career, Lisa has ventured into acting. She recently released her debut solo album, Alter Ego, which features the track "Moonlit Floor."

Some fans speculated that the song, with lyrics about a "green-eyed French boy," might be a reference to Frédéric. However, Lisa downplayed the connection in a recent interview, stating, "Well, I didn't write that [song]."

According to PinkVanilla, Lisa has not only achieved massive success with BLACKPINK but also made history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the 97th Academy Awards.

Her performance of "Live and Let Die" was widely praised, though some controversy arose over whether she sang live or lip-synced.