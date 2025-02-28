BlackPink Member Tops Spotify New Music Friday After Fans Accuse K-Pop Group of 'Lying' About Ticket Sales

This member of BlackPink has released her solo album and songs from it are already topping the charts.

Lisa has released her debut studio album called 'Alter Ego' on Feb. 28 and a song from the project has gone on to top Spotify's New Music Friday playlist. Her song "Fxck Up the World" with Future has landed at No. 1 on the playlist, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Benson Boone, Tate McRae, J. Cole and more.

'Alter Ego' comprises 15 tracks and features an impressive lineup of collaborations. Notable artists such as Doja Cat, Raye, Rosalía and more. The track "New Woman," featuring Rosalía, has garnered particular attention, earning the Best Collaboration award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Upon release, the album swiftly ascended to the number one position on iTunes charts, with tracks like "Fxck Up the World" debuting prominently

The success of the album and its singles comes after Blackpink was accused of "lying" about selling out Wembley Stadium in under an hour, a feat that would make them the fastest K-pop act to do so.

Tickets for the concert in August went on sale on Feb. 27 and while many fans scrabbled to get tickets for the events, others underscored that the demand to see BlackPink at their tour stop may not be there.

On social media, one user shared screenshots showing that several sections of still had tickets available.

🚨[BREAKING NEWS] #BLACKPINK still NOT sold OUT at Wembley Stadium and Blink is lying about their achievements 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mE0lzZOLWf — . (@BLACKPINK_FFLOP) February 27, 2025

Another post shared to X accused Blinks of lying about the achievement of Blackpink becoming the fast stet K-pop act to sell out the stadium in an hour.

Breaking 🚨 Blinks caught lying about blackpink selling Wembley Stadium under one hour!!



So embarrassing pic.twitter.com/XWjnzwooP5 — . (@KPOP_FLOP_) February 27, 2025

However, BlackPink has gone on to add a second date for Wembley stadium for their tour this year. The additional show will be on August 16, a day after the the previously planned show on August 15. Tickets for the new show go on sale on March 3.

EXTRA DATE ADDED: @BLACKPINK will play a SECOND night at London's @wembleystadium this summer 🖤🩷



Secure tickets next Monday at 10am 👉 https://t.co/i0FrbXqfbT pic.twitter.com/cX9BLxQ9k1 — Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) February 27, 2025

It was not the first time that BlackPink has been slammed for their tour, as they were criticized for only having 10 dates when it was first announced earlier this year.