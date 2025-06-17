Beyoncé's Mom Defends Cowboy Carter Tour After 'Struggling Sales' Claims Go Viral

Tina Knowles is standing up for her daughter Beyoncé after online rumors claimed the Cowboy Carter Tour is struggling with ticket sales.

On June 14, Knowles posted a photo of a packed arena on social media to prove otherwise. "Struggling ticket sales," she captioned the image, clearly mocking the claims.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour began in late April and is set to run through the end of July. Despite fan excitement, online buzz suggested the Grammy-winning singer was having trouble filling venues.

But Tina's post showed otherwise—an arena full of fans in their best cowboy looks, waiting for Beyoncé to take the stage, TheMirror said

Fans on social media praised Tina's bold response. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "The only celebrity mother that acts like a Twitter stan account." Another added, "Yesss Tina clock them haters." One fan even said, "She said don't f--- with my daughter."

Beyoncé Thanks Fans at London Show Amid Tour Buzz

Beyoncé herself addressed the topic during her performance at White Hart Lane in London.

Hovering above the crowd on a glowing neon horseshoe, she thanked the fans below. "Thank you for all your beautiful outfits.

Thank you for dressing up," she said, pointing out the sea of denim, cowboy hats, and sequins.

One sign in the crowd read, "I postponed my wedding to come to this rodeo." The full stadium made it clear—Beyoncé is still drawing crowds.

Offstage, Tina and Beyoncé are also business partners. In 2024, the team introduced Cécred, a new haircare line designed.

According to US Magazine, Tina recently spoke on Meghan Markle's podcast, where she opened up about the challenges of working with family.

"There are disagreements," she admitted, "but I'm the one to always cave. I don't like wasting time not being close to my kids."

Tina Knowles shared that while she and Beyoncé may have creative differences at times, their relationship stays strong.

She emphasized that Beyoncé takes the lead in her business, and Tina's role is to offer support and guidance along the way.

Even when advisors doubted Tina's plans for Cécred's office and lab, Beyoncé stood by her mom. "She said, 'My mom knows what she's doing,'" Tina recalled.