Beyoncé's Country Album Snub Doesn't Go Unnoticed as Shaboozey and Others Pay Tribute at CMA Awards

Despite her absence from the recent CMA Awards, Beyoncé's presence was still strongly felt among attendees.

While her country album "Cowboy Carter" didn't receive any nominations this year, her peers and partners in the industry made a point to honor her by mentioning her name and ensuring she remained a prominent figure in the country music dialogue.

Shaboozey, a rising star nominated for Best New Artist, shared with PEOPLE magazine how his collaboration on "Cowboy Carter" played a pivotal role in propelling his career.

"It's awesome, she threw me the alley-oop and I went up there and tried to windmill that thang," he shared.

Shaboozey worked with Beyoncé on her songs "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckin," saying, "We dropped our song half way through the year and it's still going."

"I love it. It feels like it's been like 10 years but it's only been a couple months," he added.

The War and Treaty, a talented couple among the nominees, expressed their admiration for Shaboozey's achievements and they shared their reflections on the absence of Beyoncé's recognition in this year's awards.

Michael Trotter, Jr. told the magazine, "I think it's very important that we acknowledge the CMAs doing representation."

He went on, "I think it's very important to acknowledge the hard work of someone who is outside of the Nashville system but to come here and do what he did and have the biggest single of the year, it's very important."

"We're all standing on his shoulders, and to include the great and talented and phenomenal Beyoncé with 'Cowboy Carter,' so tonight can feel like a retribution for a lot of different people," he added.

Tiera Kennedy, the Home Free singer known for her appearance on Cowboy Carter, shared her deep admiration for Beyoncé with PEOPLE. She believes that "Texas Hold 'Em" is "a song that should have been nominated."

Before the ceremony, Billy Ray Cyrus also expressed his confusion and disappointment as to why the "Single Ladies" singer was not even nominated for any award at the CMAs.

"I was surprised to see Beyoncé wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant... her single ruled," he said. "But she knows that. She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission .... or approval from any of their judges."

The Beyhive, Beyoncé's loyal fanbase, also expressed fury at the time the nominations were announced only to find out their idol was not even nominated, despite previously giving the CMAs "their highest ratings in the history of the CMAs."