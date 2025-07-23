Raekwon Denies Nas Aimed Bars at Jim Jones in Leaked 'Omerta' Verse

Raekwon has cleared the air after rumors swirled that Nas threw lyrical shots at Jim Jones in a leaked version of their song "The Omerta."

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper made it clear: the verse was not aimed at Jones.

"Nas did not write that verse for Jim. That was a stray shot Jim got hit with," Raekwon told fans. "Y'all made it seem like that was for Jim. Nas wasn't dissing Jim."

The controversy began when an alternate version of the track surfaced online. In the leaked lyrics, Nas raps:

"Got smoke with me? Beef with yourself... You're dusty, need to be b—tch-smacked, face under stomped feet on concrete."

Some fans quickly assumed the bars were aimed at Jim Jones, especially after his recent comments comparing himself to Nas.

But Raekwon explained that Nas had written the original verse months ago and later decided to rewrite it to avoid unnecessary drama, Complex said.

"Nas hits me and says, 'Yo, Chef, I'ma do another verse, because I think this rhyme right here is gonna make n—as feel like I'm dissin' Jim and I'm not,'" Raekwon recalled. "He changed it out of respect."

Nas' Leaked Verse Misunderstood, Says Raekwon

Raekwon emphasized that he wouldn't allow a diss track against someone he respects to appear on his album.

"This ain't no diss record," he said. "And if it was a diss, why would he put it on my record? I f—k with Jim. He knows that."

The speculation may have been fueled by Jim Jones' recent podcast appearances. In one clip, Jones said that as he got older in the rap game, he moved out of Nas' shadow and into his own lane.

According to Billboard, speaking on the "Joe and Jada" podcast, he reflected on how his journey came full circle—starting out admiring artists like Nas, and eventually developing his own style that began to draw in young fans, much like how he was drawn to his own idols.

Jones later admitted in an interview with Angie Martinez that he hadn't realized just how strong Nas' fanbase was, saying he was surprised by the overwhelming reaction people had when Nas appeared.

Despite Jones' claims that he could "run laps around Nas rapping right now," Raekwon insists there's no real beef between the two. He made it clear that Nas' original verse was not a personal attack — just a misunderstood moment in rap.

The final version of "The Omerta" appears on Raekwon's new album The Emperor's New Clothes, without the controversial bars.