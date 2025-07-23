What's Going On With Lil Wayne? Fans Panic After Shocking UFC No-Show and Viral Video

Fans are becoming increasingly worried about Lil Wayne's health after he made a rare public appearance and unexpectedly missed a scheduled UFC event.

The rapper was supposed to walk fighter Dustin Poirier to the octagon at UFC 318 over the weekend, but he was noticeably absent without any official reason.

What was meant to be a brief, high-energy performance turned into a subject of speculation as fans focused on Lil Wayne's physical appearance in a different video that circulated widely.

In the clip, Lil Wayne appears sluggish and has noticeable weight gain, which raised concerns online about his overall health.

Many longtime fans mentioned that he seemed "off," sparking speculation about possible health or personal problems. Some pointed out a sharp contrast between his usual upbeat demeanor and his recent public appearance.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has encountered health issues before, including reports of seizures and hospital stays linked to his history with epilepsy.

This situation has reignited fears among his supporters, many of whom have followed the rapper through decades of music and controversy.

Despite mixed responses to his latest work, fans remain loyal and are now demanding transparency and reassurance that the Young Money founder is okay.

So far, Lil Wayne's team has not commented on his absence from UFC 318 or addressed the online concerns about his appearance.