Moby Donates Festival Earnings, Says ‘Every Sentient Being Deserves Freedom’

Electronic music producer Moby has announced that he will donate 100% of his earnings from his Coachella 2026 performances to animal rights groups, saying his goal is to use the spotlight for something bigger than music.

The 58-year-old artist shared the news on April 16 through social media while performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"My main job in life is working as an animal rights activist, and to that end my hope is to use the revenue and attention from my Coachella show to draw attention to, and financially support, animal rights organizations," he said.

Moby confirmed that the money from both weekends of his festival sets will be split among four organizations: Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Humane League, Mercy for Animals, and Direct Action Everywhere.

According to Billboard, he explained that he chose them because of their different approaches to protecting animals.

"To be clear, there are hundreds if not thousands of amazing animal rights organizations, but I just wanted to focus on these four for now," he said.

"My simple belief [is] that every sentient being is entitled to live their life according to their will."

Moby Is Donating His Profits From Coachella 2026 to Animal Rights Organizations https://t.co/QIQzeNEA2j — billboard dance (@billboarddance) April 16, 2026

Moby Praises Animal Rights

His statement reflects a long-standing commitment to animal rights. Moby has been a vegan for decades and often speaks about ethical treatment of animals in his public life.

He has described activism as his main purpose, even alongside his music career.

The announcement came as Moby performed at Coachella's Mojave Tent, where he delivered a well-received set during the festival's first weekend.

He is also scheduled to return for the second weekend performance, which will be streamed online for global audiences.

During his set, Moby revisited some of his most famous songs, including "Natural Blues" and "Porcelain," joined by vocalist Jacob Lusk for special live arrangements, Consequence reported.

Fans attending the festival and watching online have praised the emotional tone of the performances.

Beyond Coachella, Moby is preparing for a busy touring schedule across Europe and other international festivals later in the year.

However, he made it clear that his focus remains on using his platform to support causes he believes in.

For Moby, the decision to give away his festival earnings is not just a donation but a message about responsibility and awareness.

By linking music with activism, he hopes to inspire fans to think more deeply about how animals are treated.