Sabrina Carpenter Beats Out Justin Bieber for Coachella's Biggest Stage in 2026

Sabrina Carpenter has officially taken center stage at Coachella 2026, beating out pop superstar Justin Bieber for the festival's top billing.

The 26-year-old singer will headline both Fridays of the event — April 10 and April 17 — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Carpenter's name being placed front and center shocked many, as fans initially expected Justin Bieber to be the biggest draw of the lineup, Yahoo said. But according to festival insiders, it's Sabrina who truly captured fans' attention.

"Sabrina's the one fans want," a source told #ShuterScoop. Another insider added that Carpenter is "bigger than Bieber right now," saying, "It's not even close. More interest means more heat, more demand."

The singer has been trending on social media since the 2026 Coachella lineup was announced.

Her fans, who have followed her rise closely, were especially thrilled when she posted her headliner announcement on Instagram with the caption: "woman of my word."

Coachella 2026 breaks sales record as Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter lead star-studded lineup https://t.co/C8WMaGtheT — Daily Newj (@DailyNewj) September 23, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Tops Coachella Lineup, Fans Celebrate Big Win

The post referenced a promise Carpenter made back in 2024, when she told the Coachella crowd she'd return as a headliner someday.

Now, just two years later, that moment is happening — and fans are celebrating her success. One fan commented, "I remember when she said Coachella, see you back here when I headline!" Another wrote, "Speaking on everyone's behalf, we are so proud of you."

Carpenter's rise in popularity over the past year has been fast and powerful. Her hit single "Espresso" and bold performances have helped cement her as a major name in pop music.

Even with Bieber on the lineup — headlining Saturday nights — it's Carpenter who's making headlines.

Tickets for Coachella 2026 sold out just days after they went on sale. According to TheWrap, organizers confirmed the news on Instagram with a video captioned, "2026 Passes Sold Out." They added a playful note: "She's gone, dance on. See you in April."

Carpenter will be joined at the festival by headliners like Karol G, Anyma, and Bieber himself.

Other performers include The Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, Iggy Pop, Disclosure, and Moby, among many others.