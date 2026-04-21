Taylor Swift Caught Covering Up at NYC Hotspot Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Rumors are once again swirling that pop star Taylor Swift is pregnant. This adds to the buzz surrounding her upcoming wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

As per Totalprosports,a recent social media post claimed Swift is "100% pregnant," pointing to her rapid weight gain and fewer public appearances as proof. The post linked these signs to the couple's rumored wedding date of June 13, 2026, sparking widespread conversation online.

An X user wrote, "Taylor Swift is 100% pregnant! She experienced a rapid weight gain then seemed to disappear off the map. That is also why they are rushing the wedding for June 13th." The post quickly gained traction, igniting excitement among fans known as "Swifties."

Taylor Swift is 100% pregnant! She experienced a rapid weight gain then seemed to disappear off the map. That is also why they are rushing the wedding for June 13th. pic.twitter.com/ijxBikEAsz — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 20, 2026

Despite the viral speculation, neither Swift nor Kelce nor their representatives have publicly confirmed any pregnancy. Experts suggest that if the singer were expecting, an announcement would likely be made with great fanfare, similar to her engagement reveal.

The rumors appear to be based solely on social media interpretations of Swift's recent lower profile and changes in appearance, with no official source verifying the claims.

Recently, Swift and Kelce were spotted at Casa Cipriani, an exclusive New York City members-only club. The couple arrived under three large black umbrellas, concealing their figures from public view.

According to Page Six, fans speculated that the visit was related to wedding planning for their reported July 3 ceremony. Taylor Swift has been known to frequent the luxury lounge in the past, including visits with her former partner Matty Healy.

The publication also reported that save-the-date invitations have already been sent out for Swift and Kelce's wedding.

The ongoing speculation about Taylor Swift's pregnancy continues to captivate fans and followers, but as of now, all information remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, AOL reported that Josh Hutcherson addressed the backlash he faced from Taylor Swift fans after saying in a December 2025 interview that he wasn't a "Swiftie" and had only attended the Eras Tour because his mom made him.

In a GQ interview, Hutcherson clarified he respects Swift but doesn't enjoy her music. The backlash reminded him why he avoids social media.

Despite the controversy, Hutcherson maintains his stance and continues to stay offline, focusing on his work in I Love LA and the upcoming Hunger Games prequel.