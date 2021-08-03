If you're looking for a unique musician to add to your music playlists or hire for a corporate event, Asher Laub and his crew are worth considering. Asher is a specialist in trans-genre improvisation who combines both his skills as a violin player and electronic music producer when putting together unique live performances. These are often accompanied by performances from world-class breakdancers.

Asher is an experienced dancer himself and is known to breakdance across the stage while combining electronic music with violin performances.

Asher Laub operates primarily as a music producer and event entertainer, bringing his unique music and performances to weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, fundraisers, concerts, and more. On top of his unique violinist performances, Asher and his crew also offer a variety of other unique entertainment options.

Unique musical experiences

Asher offers a variety of different packages for his dancing violinist performances. Clients get to choose between having just him on stage or having him perform alongside four or more world-class breakdancers. Clients can also choose to have up to four violinists on stage, and Asher even lets clients choose their songs to be mixed and performed on stage. The only requirement is that the song requests are made at least one month in advance, so he'll have time to work on the arrangements.

On top of his work as a dancing violinist, Asher also offers DJ violinist packages. This sees Asher working alongside a DJ and employing creative lighting to create a unique performance. As the artist explains on his official website: "We don't just press a play button like most DJs, we make it a live production. The violinist knows the DJ's repertoire and vice-versa."

During the performance, the lighting is tightly coordinated with the actions of the violinist to create a more engaging experience.

Finally, Asher and his crew are also ready to put together unique thematic performances tailored to meet the needs of their clients. In the past, they've put together performances using superhero themes, animated LED mannequins, performances involving animal costumes, and much more. The crew can provide the lighting and sound equipment needed to make these and other performances possible.

Asher's Music

Many original tunes by Asher Laub are available online. As can be expected given his tendency to mix different genres in his performances, Asher's body of work includes songs in a variety of categories. Includes songs that can be classified as classical, EDM, Hip Hop, Dance, Jazz, House, Pop, Bollywood, Rock, and more. Singles, albums, and recordings of live performances made by the artist can all be found on his official website.

About Asher Laub

Asher was practically born to be a musician. An early bloomer, he started learning the classical violin when he was just 2 years old. And by age 13 he had already performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic.

After gaining more experience, Asher went on to have a career as a solo violinist, performing at prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden, Hammerstein Hall, Lincoln Center, and more, finding work both in the US and abroad.

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.